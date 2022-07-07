TurnTable Charts announces methodology and policies for official Nigeria Top 100

TurnTable Charts published its first weekly chart, the Top Airplay Chart, on July 9, 2020. The chart ranks the most popular songs on radio across Nigeria, with data provided by Radiomonitor.

The second weekly chart launched by the publication is the Top Streaming Chart, which combines the three major freemium platforms in Nigeria, Audiomack, Boomplay and YouTube. The chart was launched on July 13, 2020.

TurnTable Charts launched the TV Top Songs Chart, on September 7, 2020. The chart ranks the most popular songs on cable TV across Nigeria.

On November 11, 2020, TurnTable Charts launched the very first aggregate music chart in Nigeria that combined freemium streaming, radio and TV in the country – called the TurnTable Top 50.

COMPILATION

The tracking week for the two components of TurnTable Nigeria Top 100 is Friday to Thursday; the tracking week begins on Friday (to coincide with Global New Music Friday) and ends on Thursday.

Each chart is dated the week in which it’s published, i.e. the first issue of the chart will be dated July 11, 2022, which represents the chart week of July 1 – 7.

For example;

1. Friday, July 1, 2022 – tracking week for airplay and streaming begins

2. Thursday, July 7, 2022 – tracking week for airplay and streaming ends

3. Monday, July 11, 2022 – new chart released with issue dated July 11

POLICIES

TurnTable Charts has finalized weighting changes to streaming and airplay components of music activity in Nigeria that will make up its new flagship chart, TurnTable Nigeria Top 100.

The Nigeria Top 100 is an official music chart that combines music activity and consumption across streaming platforms as well as airplay in the country.

The proposed Nigeria Top 100 will comprise of two major components; streaming and airplay. Under the new system, TurnTable Charts’ streaming classification model will weigh paid subscription services higher than ad-supported services.

This means that the Nigeria Top 100 will be calculated based on paid subscription streams (Apple Music), freemium streams (Spotify), ad-supported streams (Boomplay, Audiomack and YouTube), in addition to airplay (radio and TV). Streaming will account for 50% of the chart, airplay will account for the other 50% of the chart.

Paid-streams will be weighted as one point per play value, freemium streams will be weighted as 0.75 point per play, ad-supported video streams from YouTube will be weighted 0.66 point per play while ad-supported streams will be weighted 0.5 point per play.

The shift to a multi-layered streaming approach is a culmination of two years of data collection and analysis of music consumption behavior in the country, with Nigerian migrating to a more diverse selection of listening. This also follows standard practice by other official music chart publications across the world who assign different weights to streaming platforms based on payment type.

It is our belief at TurnTable Charts that assigning values to the layers of consumer choices, access and use of streaming platforms, along with the compensation derived from the options for artistes, better reflect the varied consumer behavior in the market.

TurnTable Charts also announced a advisory board for the Nigeria Top 100, a team of music stakeholders who will provide additional input regarding what to change in the chart methodology from time to time. The board members include Oye Akideinde, Melody Hassan, Dolapo Amusat, Babatola Kayode, Fawehinmi “Foza” Oyinkansola, and Osagie Alonge.

A Bubbling Under Top 100 – a chart of the next 25 songs outside the Top 100 – will accompany the chart launch. Additionally, an array of genre charts will accompany the launch to provide a comprehensive reflection of the diverse music consumption in the country. These charts are; Afro-POP, Afro-R&B, Street-POP, Traditional, Gospel, Alternative and Hip-Hop/Rap.

TurnTable Charts also announced a number of external chart managers for these genre charts, a team of experts in Nigerian music who will help in deciding what songs qualify for the genre charts. The chart managers include Motolani Alake (Afro-Pop), Adedayo Laketu (Afro-R&B), Chuka Obi (Hip-Hop/Rap), Damilola Animashaun (Alternative), Taiwo Olabode (Street-POP), Edwin Madu (Traditional) and Mayowa Idowu (Gospel).