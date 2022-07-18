Meet Ladé, the 'adulthood na scam' singer set to become a global superstar [Pulse Interview]

The famous Airtel commercial 444 spread like wildfire and engulfed the hearts of Nigerians who fell head over heels in love with the voice behind this trending commercial. Whenever the '444' song is played, almost every Nigerian will sing along. Ladé's career took off when this happened, even though it took some time for people to recognize her as the talent behind the popular commercial.

The youngster reached yet another milestone in 2022. Many TikTokers were drawn to her freestyle 'adulthood na scam,' propelling her to stardom.

Pulse Nigeria spoke with the singer, who is the July cover of Future Sounds, to learn more about her life and plans.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse: Please tell me a little about your background.

Ladé: So my full names are Onyetundun Molade. I am from Kwara State and was born in Lagos. I've been doing music for a while but started officially in 2015. I'm the only child of my parents. My dad is a retired naval officer and my mum is into buying and selling.

Pulse: Tell me the most interesting thing that happened while growing up.

Ladé: Being the only child I have always been the one getting all the attention. They did not beat me when I was small. I don't think I have any bad experience while I was growing up.

Pulse: At what age did you start making music?

Ladé: I started when I was pretty small but the first time I took it seriously was in 2015. I recorded my first song in 2017 even though it was only me and my friends that were listening to it.

Pulse: Why music? There are so many careers in life but you chose music. Why?

Ladé: There is just this kind of feelings you have when you are sure about something. I did not go to a misc school to understand how some of the things in music works. It's just came to me naturally and I knew it was a gift and wanted to focus on it.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse: Did you attend any school?

Ladé: I went to the University of Ilorin where I studied mass communication.

Pulse: What has been your challenges since you took music professionally?

Ladé: I think one of the major challenge for me was a platform to express myself. Having someone to carry me the way I see myself. I think another challenge will be the struggle to be known.

Pulse: What do you enjoy most about the success of the song 'Adulthood Anthem'?

Ladé: It's not just a popular song. The fact that people can relate to it. I had an open verse where people do their own version of the song.

Pulse: What inspired the song? Did your childhood in anyway inspire the song?

Ladé: I think it's just because of the stage that I am at. You can't be a kid forever. I think I am in that stage of my life that I have to provide most of the things I need. And you know the situation of things in our country is not really helping matters. Trying to get somethings done in this economy is not easy. I can imagine thousands and millions of people going through the same thing. That was exactly what inspired it.

Pulse: Do you really believe that adulthood na scam?

Yes of course. I believe it 100% more than ever.

Pulse: The song 'situationship' off your debut EP, what is the story behind it. Is it a personal experience?

Ladé: No it's not. It's just third party and not personal. It was just a discussion with my friends and I just created a vibe around it.

Pulse: Talking about situationship, are you in any relationship?

Ladé: Yes I am. I am in a relationship with my career and money (laughs).

Pulse: What has been the wildest DM you have gotten so far?

There are so many legends from the industry come to my DM to tell me they have always known I will do this. It gives me so much joy to know that people at that level have been following my story.

Pulse: Tell us about your dream collaborations?

Ladé: I will love to do a song with Asa, Davido, Fave, Koffee, Chris Brown, and more.

Pulse: With the success of your first hit song and the expectations from your fans, are you scared of your next step?

Ladé: No I am not. Instead of being scared I better use that time to prepare.

Pulse: So what's next? Are we expecting an album?

Ladé: Yea, there are singles, albums, EPs and a video for 'Adulthood Anthem'.

Pulse: What's that one thing that will make you feel fulfilled when you achieve it?

Well Lade is going to be global star and that is the goal.

Pulse: Tell me two things that most people do not know about you?

Ladé: People don't know that I don't know how to swim. Some people when they see me they automatically conclude that I should be able to swim. They say I am plus size so I should be able to float. I think the second one will be that I am afraid of heights maybe that is why I am not tall.

Pulse: Any words of encouragement for your fans?