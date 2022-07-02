Future Sounds Vol.14 featuring , Ladé, Kaestyle, Duncan Daniels, Mxscot and more

Pulse Nigeria

For the month of July, Ladé covers the Future Sounds Playlist. Her single, 'Adulthood Anthem,' is an anthem that has the potential to change her story.

1. Ladé- Adulthood Anthem

Fast-Rising Lade, a Nigerian female singer, releases this super exciting record titled Adulthood Anthem. She created this song for her growing fanbase to enjoy, and it will be released in 2022. The song is in no doubt one of the hottest songs released in the Nigerian music space in June, 2022.

2. Kaestyle - Moving Mad

KeyQaad's new talent, Kaestyle is making his second appearance on the playlist with his newly released single 'Moving Mad'. The song which is a follow up to 'True Love' remix featuring Victony is an exceptional record.

3. Duncan Daniels - Obalende

Duncan Daniels is a singer/songwriter and music producer from Boston, Massachusetts, who was raised in the United Kingdom and Nigeria.

Duncan's music career spans nearly two decades, beginning in the early 2000s in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, as a member of the infamous Tuck Tyght collective.

Daniels takes us back to his brief visits from Port Harcourt to Lagos in the mid-2000s to serve us 'Obalende,' the first single from his upcoming sixth studio album "Songs of Limitless Optimism - S.O.L.O," which will be released on August 12th, 2022.

Duncan teases our nostalgia on Obalende with melodies and progressions reminiscent of Tamia's 1998 song "So Into You."

4. Mxscot - Ghetto Love

Mxscot's self-titled EP takes us on a journey through the stories of a Lagos boy. In Ghetto Love, he talks about his neighbor with whom he wants to have a sexual relationship, promising her not to kiss and tell, and he also takes advantage of the opportunity to sell himself. Mxscot paints a picture of what a Lagos party is like, from the booze to the women to the overall vibe. He refers to his sound as Afro-aura, and on Rose Love, he plays with melodies and witty lyrics while still passing a vibe. Whoever "Onome" is has Mxscot completely in his feelings; in this uptempo song, Onome tries to talk love while making us nod and bop to a properly structured record.

5. Ukweli - Silaha ft KASHA

Ukweli, a Nairobi-based DJ, producer, and director, and a member of EA Wave, a collective of young DJ Producers, is revolutionizing the East African art scene. He is poised to take over after performing at the Bravalla festival in Sweden and Nyege Nyege in Uganda.

Another powerful track discovered this week is his new song 'Silaha' featuring KASHA.

6. Lil Seyi - On E ft Ivan Frey

Off his newly released 'A Blue Tesla Story' EP, Lil Seyi taps Ivan Frey for a beautiful R&b infused pop single.

7. Chief Kellz - Get That Money

Kelvin Yeboah who is best known as Chief Kellz is a young rapper from Accra. His new tune 'Get That Money' is a hip hop single highlighting reasons to keep grinding. It's a beautiful record.

8. Jaemo Banton - Good Time

Jaemo Banton is a Nigerian popstar from Festac Town, a well-known neighborhood in Lagos.

In the same year, 2021, Jaemo releases his debut EP 'First Day Of Skool,' which quickly becomes one of the top albums to be released in Nigeria and Ghana for several weeks. He signed a contract with WaveGodd Entertainment. He worked tirelessly and produced a mind-boggling body of work.

'Good Time,' Jaemo Banton's new single, is a feel-good song.

9. KingJayy - Steeze ft Pdstrn

KingJayy is an incredibly talented Nigerian new age rapper. He was born in Lagos and is a hip hop and Afro-fusion artist. He recruits Pdstrn for 'Steeze.'

10. Bims - Too Deep ft Boutmose