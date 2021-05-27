Masterkraft and Flavour set to release new single this summer
In the past, both artists have made songs like 'Equipment' and 'Egwu.'
The announced came via Masterkraft's page where he said that, "Summer littttt @2niteflavour."
The new single will follow Masterkraft's two new singles so far in 2021; 'Egbon' with Phyno and 'Hallelu' featuring Zlatan and Bella Shmurda. Over the past 10 years, Masterkraft has cemened his place as a bonafide hitmaker in the Nigerian mainstream and that stellar run looks set to continue in 2021.
