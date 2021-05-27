Masterkraft and Flavour set to release new single this summer

The announced came via Masterkraft 's page where he said that, "Summer littttt @2niteflavour."

The new single will follow Masterkraft's two new singles so far in 2021; 'Egbon' with Phyno and 'Hallelu' featuring Zlatan and Bella Shmurda. Over the past 10 years, Masterkraft has cemened his place as a bonafide hitmaker in the Nigerian mainstream and that stellar run looks set to continue in 2021.