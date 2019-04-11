Artist: L.A.X

Song Title: Sign Si (Baddest Riddim)

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: April 10, 2019

Album: ‘Rasaking’ (Upcoming)

Producer: Mizzle

Director: Rasaki Musik Group

Details/Takeaway: Former Starboy signee, L.A.X released the song on his 26th birthday. The song title, ‘Sign Si’ is Yoruba and it means, ‘Sign on it’ in English. The lyrics of the song basically portrays L.A.X as a uber-rich and successfully persona who meets a girl he likes. ‘Sign Si’ is a metaphor for endorsing his likeness for the abstract female.

The video was shot in what looks like a club and it features two cross-sections performing choreography at different points of the video which was all about vibing out in a party.

Rating: TBA

You can watch the video here;