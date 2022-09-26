Lil Kesh drops teaser for upcoming hit single

The award-winning sensation posted a clip of himself singing along to the song with the caption "Go get your bread ready, I get JAM!" in a play of words that reminds fans of some of the catchy lines that endeared him to listeners.

What to expect: From the teaser, listeners can hear the fast-paced street hop beat that borrows Amapiano baseline, crowd vocals, and catchy back ups that are the markers of hit songs in 2022.

Some listeners have spotted similarities in the teaser and Asake's sound through which he has established himself as the leading Afrobeats act of 2022. However, listeners who followed Lil Kesh's music will easily identify that the sound doesn't step far from what he has been doing for years.