Burna Boy's 'Last Last' climbs 14 places on Billboard Hot 100

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

In the latest issue of the Billboard Hot 100, Burna Boy's 'Last Last' occupies the 72nd position.

Burna Boy (Billboard)

Details: Afrobeats Megastar Burna Boy is currently enjoying a fine run on the Billboard Hot 100 which is the official chart in the United States.

'Last Last' climbed up 14 places rising from the 86th spot to the 72nd position in the latest issue of the chart. The hit single is enjoying its second week on the charts haven debuted at the 86th spot last week.

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' claims 72nd spot on latest issue of the Billboard Chart Pulse Nigeria

Can 'Last Last' go further up the chart?: 'Last Last' has soared in acceptance in recent weeks with the single enjoying impressive patronage in the US. its latest impressive ascension on the charts indicates its growing acceptance and with the Grammy winner currently touring the US, the single can be expected to continue its fine run on the charts.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

