'Last Last' bows out of Billboard Hot 100 after 19 weeks, Tems & Rema continue run

Adeayo Adebiyi

In the latest issue of Billboard Hot 100 Burna Boy's international smash hit 'Last Last' bows out of the chart after a run that spanned 19 weeks.

Details: In the chart week dated December, 3rd 2022, Tems' 'Free Mind' off her 2020 EP 'If Orange Was A Place' enters its 19th week in the chart as it appears at NO. 74 moving one place up from its NO. 75 position last week. The song peaked at NO. 46 and it has earned an RIAA Gold certification for selling over 500,000 copies in the United States.

Rema's 'Calm Down' featuring Selena Gomez extends its run on the chart to 12 weeks as it retains the NO. 82 position it held last week.

US Afrobeats Chart: Rema extends its stay at the top of the chart to 13 weeks with 'Calm Down' retaining the NO. 1 spot.

Burna Boy's 'Alone' retains the NO. 2 spot, Tems' 'Free Mind' and Burna Boy's 'Last Last' remains at NO. 3 and NO. 4 respectively. Wizkid's 'Essence' moves up one spot from last week to round off the top 5.

CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' and Fireboy's 'Peru' both move up one spot to occupy the 6th and 7th positions. Wizkid's '2 Sugar' moves down 3 spots to the 8th spot, Oxlade's 'Kulosa' climbs up 3 places from last week to occupy the 9th spot, and Tems' 'Higher' leaps 5 places from last week to round off the top 10.

Ruger's 'Asiwaju' debuts at NO. 27. Asake's 'Sungba' remix feat Burna Boy re-enters at NO. 45 and Omah Lay's 'Understand' re-enters at NO. 50.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

