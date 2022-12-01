'Last Last' bows out of Billboard Hot 100 after 19 weeks, Tems & Rema continue run

Rema's 'Calm Down' featuring Selena Gomez extends its run on the chart to 12 weeks as it retains the NO. 82 position it held last week.

US Afrobeats Chart: Rema extends its stay at the top of the chart to 13 weeks with 'Calm Down' retaining the NO. 1 spot.

Burna Boy's 'Alone' retains the NO. 2 spot, Tems' 'Free Mind' and Burna Boy's 'Last Last' remains at NO. 3 and NO. 4 respectively. Wizkid's 'Essence' moves up one spot from last week to round off the top 5.

CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' and Fireboy's 'Peru' both move up one spot to occupy the 6th and 7th positions. Wizkid's '2 Sugar' moves down 3 spots to the 8th spot, Oxlade's 'Kulosa' climbs up 3 places from last week to occupy the 9th spot, and Tems' 'Higher' leaps 5 places from last week to round off the top 10.