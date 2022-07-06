LAMB (Loose Kaynon, A-Q, M.I Abaga, Blaqbonez) set to dominate African hip hop with new album "Behold The Lamb"

Pulse Nigeria

The revered rappers have teamed up to deliver this 10 track album, a perfect blend of summer jams and conscious raps making it enjoyable while still appealing to their core fans.

BEHOLD THE LAMB is a 10-track album that features Oxlade, Psycho YP, Chike, Santi Soul, Khaligraph Jones and Kojo-cue and was produced by seasoned producers Tempoe, Beats by Jayy, Ramoni and fast rising Ghanian producer Apya.

Pulse Nigeria

Never before have we seen 4 solo rappers come together to make an album in the Nigerian HipHop mainstream space, this is History in the making.

Pulse Nigeria

BEHOLD THE LAMB OUT NOW: CLICK TO LISTEN

About “LAMB”

In 2018, as a strategy to introduce a newly signed Blaqbonez to Chocolate City, 100 CROWNS decided on a campaign they termed #LAMBAugust; which saw the pair of A-Q and Loose Kaynon release a joint Album "CROWN" on August 17th of that year, M.i Abaga released "YUNG DENZL" a week after and BlaqBonez released "BADBOYBLAQ" a week after, all 3 Albums were released in the month of August, All the Albums were critically acclaimed and dominated the hiphop conversation of the Year, earning A-Q his first Headies Award for Lyricist on the roll a year after.

Pulse Nigeria

In 2019, LAMB released 2 cyphers, the first on Jan 10 and the second on September 10th the same year. Martell Cypher 1 had 14million social media reach and Martell cypher 2 had 12million social media reach in the month of release, the 1st cypher has garnered 1 million streams on YouTube a feat yet to be accomplished by any other cypher in the Nigeria

The Quartet will come back in 2021 with another Cypher released on December 10th which they titled The Last Cypher, many have asked if that would be the Last Cypher from the Quartet, 2 verses from The Last Cypher has been nominated for the 2021/22 Headies awards.

Pulse Nigeria

_----_