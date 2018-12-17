Mavin artist Ladipoe held the first edition of his headline concert ''Ladipoe Live'' on Sunday, December 16, 2018.

The event which took place at the Upbeat Centre, Lagos saw the rapper who successfully released his debut album ‘Talk About Poe’, bring to life an energizing, compelling and intimate experience to his fans.

This was Ladipoe's very first headline concert and it was one dedicated to his day one fans who have supported his journey so far.

The night which had in attendance a number of his Mavin family showing support witnessed opening performances from the likes of singer Tem and Nsikak. Talented rapper BarelyAnyHook also took to the stage and won some loud admiration from the fans.

With OAP Douglas Jekan acting as the host on the night, it soon became time for the man of the hour as Poe dressed in an all-black outfit took to the stage supported by the Soul Band performing the songs off the new album as well as taking a journey down his previous songs and features.

His opening set included songs like 'Voices', 'Chardonnay Music', 'Feel Alright' joined by BOJ and Show Dem Camp, who he appreciated for helping him in the industry and giving him the freedom to go start his own platform.

Sir Dauda was also on hand to show support as they performed 'Hello Goodbye' where he took a moment to pay homage to the late Tosyn Bucknor.

But the biggest ovation on the night was when pop star and fellow Mavin artist, Tiwa Savage joined him on stage as they performed 'Are You Down.'

Gathered very close to the stage and shaking hands with him as he performed, the setting created a truly personal and intimate experience as through constant screams, the crowd rapped line for line with him to some of his most biggest records.

There were also guest appearances from Johnny Drille who stood in for the absent Funbi as they performed 'Adore Her' before going on to deliver his own songs.

Poe later reappeared on stage and together with Ghost of SDC, they lit up the arena rapping over their fan favorite 'Double Homicide.'

As the concert waned to its end, the audience had been truly thrilled as one of their favorite rappers on the night delivered a show that proved to his growth and maturity into fast becoming that superstar that he has long been touted to be.