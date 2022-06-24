Artist: Krizbeatz
Krizbeatz recruits Bella Shmurda & Rayvanny for 'Wild Party'
Krizbeatz teams with Nigeria’s Bella Shmurda and Tanzania’s Rayvanny for “Wild Party”, just in time for summer.
Song Title: Wild Party
Genre: Afro-fusion, Afropop
Date of Release: June 24, 2022
Producer: Chris Alvin Sunday t/as Krizbeatz
Artwork:
Length: 3 minutes 26 seconds
Features: 2 - Bella Shmurda and Rayvanny
Label: Streets Legend/MAD SOLUTIONS
Details/Takeaway: “Wild Party” is the second single off the producer’s forthcoming album and follows the success of “Time Place” featuring Victony and Terri. The record draws from Krizbeatz’s penchant for synchronizing dance music with traditional African elements. “Being able to draw influences from several places on the continent to paint a picture of the African experience is the best part of my creative process,” he says.
