Krizbeatz recruits Bella Shmurda & Rayvanny for 'Wild Party'

Authors:

Onyema Courage

Krizbeatz teams with Nigeria’s Bella Shmurda and Tanzania’s Rayvanny for “Wild Party”, just in time for summer.

Krizbeatz Wild Party feat Bella Shmurda & Rayvanny cover art

Artist: Krizbeatz

Song Title: Wild Party

Genre: Afro-fusion, Afropop

Date of Release: June 24, 2022

Producer: Chris Alvin Sunday t/as Krizbeatz

Artwork:

Krizbeatz Wild Party feat Bella Shmurda & Rayvanny cover art

Length: 3 minutes 26 seconds

Features: 2 - Bella Shmurda and Rayvanny

Label: Streets Legend/MAD SOLUTIONS

Details/Takeaway: “Wild Party” is the second single off the producer’s forthcoming album and follows the success of “Time Place” featuring Victony and Terri. The record draws from Krizbeatz’s penchant for synchronizing dance music with traditional African elements. “Being able to draw influences from several places on the continent to paint a picture of the African experience is the best part of my creative process,” he says.

STREAM HERE

Authors:

Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

