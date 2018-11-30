Pulse.ng logo
Kiss Daniel's new album 'No Bad Songz' ft Davido, Diplo is Out

Kizz Daniel has released his highly anticipated second album, ''No Bad Songz'' [Listen Here]

The much anticipated second studio album from the stables of the FlyBoy Inc boss ''No Bad Songz'' has been released.

  • Published:
play Kiss Daniel has released his new album ''No Bad Songz'' (Instagram/KizzDaniel)

After months of teasing his fans on social media, Kizz Daniel has finally dropped his hotly anticipated second studio album, ''No Bad Songz.''

The album was released in the early hours of Friday, November 30th.

'No Bad Songz', the first under his independent imprint, FlyBoy Inc, as previously announced contains 20 songs with guest features and production credits including DiploDiamond PlatnumzWretch 32Sarkodie, Davido on the viral single 'One Ticket' and recent FlyBoy inc signing, Philkeyz.

It features production from Major Bangz, Philkeyz, DJ Coublon, Luush, MOG, Killertunes and JayPhizzle.

The talented singer’s second album arrives after an impressive run of singles and collaborations since the start of 2018.

'Baba' alongside DJ Spinall and 'Wait' with DJ Neptune are some of the songs that have seen his name feature heavily on music charts during the course of the year.

'No Bad Songz' follows his commercially successful debut effort, ''New Era'' in 2016.

STREAM NO BAD SONGZ HERE

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

