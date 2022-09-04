Kanye West describes 'Essence' as best song in the history of music

Details: On Sunday, 4th September 2022, famous American artist Kanye West (YE) took to his Instagram account to endorse Wizkid's 'Essence' as the greatest song in the history of music.
American rapper and business mogul Kanye West as described Wizkid's 'Essence' as the best song in the history of music.
The endorsement is part of a series of tweets that saw the 24-time Grammy winner roll out praise for some select songs. Featured in the posts are Beyonce's 'Church Girl' which he describes as the his favorite track off her latest album 'Rennaissance'. DJ Khalid's 'God Did' featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Fridayy, Jay Z, and John Legend which he describes as the second best rap record of 2022 behind Future's 'Wait For U'.
He also posted 'Fortunate' his collaboration with The Game which he says deserves a special video as he and The Game as never missed.
Kanye West's endorsement of 'Essence' has generated praise from fans and other artists who agrees with the billionaire's description of the song.
