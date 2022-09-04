RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kanye West describes 'Essence' as best song in the history of music

Adeayo Adebiyi

American rapper and business mogul Kanye West as described Wizkid's 'Essence' as the best song in the history of music.

Kanye West, Wizkid
Kanye West, Wizkid

Details: On Sunday, 4th September 2022, famous American artist Kanye West (YE) took to his Instagram account to endorse Wizkid's 'Essence' as the greatest song in the history of music.

Read Also

The endorsement is part of a series of tweets that saw the 24-time Grammy winner roll out praise for some select songs. Featured in the posts are Beyonce's 'Church Girl' which he describes as the his favorite track off her latest album 'Rennaissance'. DJ Khalid's 'God Did' featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Fridayy, Jay Z, and John Legend which he describes as the second best rap record of 2022 behind Future's 'Wait For U'.

He also posted 'Fortunate' his collaboration with The Game which he says deserves a special video as he and The Game as never missed.

Kanye West's endorsement of 'Essence' has generated praise from fans and other artists who agrees with the billionaire's description of the song.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anthony Anderson and Osas Ighodoro to host 2022 Headies Award

Anthony Anderson and Osas Ighodoro to host 2022 Headies Award

Live updates from the 2022 Headies Awards

Live updates from the 2022 Headies Awards

Kanye West describes 'Essence' as best song in the history of music

Kanye West describes 'Essence' as best song in the history of music

BBNaija 7: Deji, Diana & Giddyfia have been evicted

BBNaija 7: Deji, Diana & Giddyfia have been evicted

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 6)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 6)

'Reality CHQ' EP is a precious gift to the ordinary man [Pulse Album Review]

'Reality CHQ' EP is a precious gift to the ordinary man [Pulse Album Review]

On ‘Life of A King (Aiye Oba)’ Skiibii's frenzied braggadocio shows a need to dig deeper

On ‘Life of A King (Aiye Oba)’ Skiibii's frenzied braggadocio shows a need to dig deeper

Dear Nigerian artists, it's time to get some media training [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Dear Nigerian artists, it's time to get some media training [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

LOVN premieres ‘Caution’ ahead of debut EP

LOVN premieres ‘Caution’ ahead of debut EP

Trending

Asake - Mr Money With The Vibe Tracklist

Asake drops tracklist for debut album 'Mr Money With The Vibe'

Top 10 new Nigerian songs released in August 2022

Top 10 Nigerian songs released in August 2022 [Pulse List]

Camidoh

It's shallow to criticize me for sounding Nigerian; they also borrow our terms - Camidoh

Wiz Made In Lagos

Wizkid makes African history with 'Made In Lagos' certification