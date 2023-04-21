The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Josh X drops new single 'Love Takes Me Higher'

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByJoshX: In the words of Josh X, "The love from family and friends became a drug to me.

Josh X
Josh X

Recommended articles

In the words of Josh X, "The love from family and friends became a drug to me. It helped me through some hard times... I shared my pain and was able to overcome because of all the love that was surrounding me. I’ll never forget Love Takes Me Higher and will always win! Hope this song make you feel the same."

Prior to stepping in front of the mic as a recording artist, Josh X played a major role in the industry as a writer/producer, working with top-tier artists such as Jadakiss, Swizz Beatz, Nipsey Hussle, and Lil Wayne. Josh X past singles includes features from some of the greats such as “Heaven on My Mind” ft Cardi B., “All On Me” ft Rick Ross and “Goin Dummi’ ft Fivio Foreign which has garnered Millions of streams.

“Love Takes Me Higher” was written by Josh Exantus "Josh X" and Produced by Dr. Wang. Delivering his 1st record as a signed KSR platinum producer, Dr. Wang has many accolades of his own including awarded the Best beatmaker in Africa by ATA (African Talent Awards) in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Love Takes Me Higher” is a soulful and uplifting track that showcases Josh X's signature blend of R&B, hip-hop, pop & Afrobeat influences. With its catchy hooks, richly textured instrumentation, and powerful lyrics, the song is sure to resonate with fans of all ages and backgrounds. "Love Takes Me Higher" is the latest in a long line of hits from Josh X, who has established himself as one of the most exciting and dynamic talents in contemporary music. With his unparalleled artistry and boundless creativity, he continues to captivate audiences around the world and inspire listeners with his message of hope, resilience, and love.

To experience the uplifting power of "Love Takes Me Higher", listen now on all major streaming platforms.

For more information on Josh X and his music, visit his official website and follow him on IG at social media:

LISTEN HERE

---

ADVERTISEMENT

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByJoshX

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Zinoleesky tugs at the heart with new single 'Many Things'

Zinoleesky tugs at the heart with new single 'Many Things'

7 Nigerian celebrities who have appeared on Tv shows as judges

7 Nigerian celebrities who have appeared on Tv shows as judges

Bad Boy Timz salutes beautiful women on new single featuring Zlatan

Bad Boy Timz salutes beautiful women on new single featuring Zlatan

Multi-talented Afro-fusion star Suté Iwar presents impressive debut album 'Ultralight'

Multi-talented Afro-fusion star Suté Iwar presents impressive debut album 'Ultralight'

5 exciting Nollywood movies you should watch this long weekend

5 exciting Nollywood movies you should watch this long weekend

Josh X drops new single 'Love Takes Me Higher'

Josh X drops new single 'Love Takes Me Higher'

Wande Coal releases new single 'Let Them Know' ahead of album release

Wande Coal releases new single 'Let Them Know' ahead of album release

Uptown The Maskking shines on Amapiano cut 'Bellafonte'

Uptown The Maskking shines on Amapiano cut 'Bellafonte'

Comedian Sabinus is currently worth ₦600 million

Comedian Sabinus is currently worth ₦600 million

Pulse Sports

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Todd Boehly describes Chelsea season as 'embarrassing' in post-game speech

Todd Boehly describes Chelsea season as 'embarrassing' in post-game speech

Champions League: Pioli has spotted a Napoli weakness, but will Spalletti find solutions?

Champions League: Pioli has spotted a Napoli weakness, but will Spalletti find solutions?

Ex-Chelsea icon wants to see Kylian Mbappe at Chelsea

Ex-Chelsea icon wants to see Kylian Mbappe at Chelsea

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema

Rema 'Calm Down' sets new record for highest charting African song on Billboard Hot 100

Don Jazzy, Wizkid

I didn't put out my song with Wizkid because it wasn't good enough - Don Jazzy

Davido hosts Timeless Concert press conference in Lagos

Davido hosts press conference ahead of April 23 concert at biggest venue in West Africa

Davido

Davido confirms upcoming release of 'Timeless' deluxe