Josh X drops new single 'Love Takes Me Higher'

In the words of Josh X, "The love from family and friends became a drug to me. It helped me through some hard times... I shared my pain and was able to overcome because of all the love that was surrounding me. I’ll never forget Love Takes Me Higher and will always win! Hope this song make you feel the same."

Prior to stepping in front of the mic as a recording artist, Josh X played a major role in the industry as a writer/producer, working with top-tier artists such as Jadakiss, Swizz Beatz, Nipsey Hussle, and Lil Wayne. Josh X past singles includes features from some of the greats such as “Heaven on My Mind” ft Cardi B., “All On Me” ft Rick Ross and “Goin Dummi’ ft Fivio Foreign which has garnered Millions of streams.

“Love Takes Me Higher” was written by Josh Exantus "Josh X" and Produced by Dr. Wang. Delivering his 1st record as a signed KSR platinum producer, Dr. Wang has many accolades of his own including awarded the Best beatmaker in Africa by ATA (African Talent Awards) in 2021.

“Love Takes Me Higher” is a soulful and uplifting track that showcases Josh X's signature blend of R&B, hip-hop, pop & Afrobeat influences. With its catchy hooks, richly textured instrumentation, and powerful lyrics, the song is sure to resonate with fans of all ages and backgrounds. "Love Takes Me Higher" is the latest in a long line of hits from Josh X, who has established himself as one of the most exciting and dynamic talents in contemporary music. With his unparalleled artistry and boundless creativity, he continues to captivate audiences around the world and inspire listeners with his message of hope, resilience, and love.

