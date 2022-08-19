Joeboy shares new single, 'Contour'

“Contour” is set to appear on Joeboy’s upcoming sophomore album due out later this year from Mr Eazi’s emPawa Africa. The “Contour” music video, shot in Ghana by Babs Direction, will drop shortly.

“A contour is something that’s not straightforward, that’s not symmetrical, not a straight line,” Joeboy says. “This song deals with the contour of a relationship. It’s a heartbreak song, but it’s a ‘feelgood’ heartbreak song.”

With over 1 billion streams of his music, Joeboy is one of today’s most successful African recording artists. His latest releases include “Cubana” and a version of the upcoming album track “Spiritual Gbedu” released via COLORS.