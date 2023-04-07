Joeboy drops new exciting single 'Duffel Bag', announces date for sophomore album 'Body & Soul'

The award-winning singing sensation has taken to his Twitter account to announce the release date for his highly anticipated sophomore album which is set for release on May 19, 2023.

The album titled 'Body & Soul' is set to offer listeners a delightful experience of Joeboy's lover boy personality. In an exclusive interview with Pulse Nigeria, Joeboy stated that he aims to correct the idea of toxic love that now dominates Afrobeats' soundscape.

The album is coming off the back of two lead singles 'Body & Soul' which was released in January and 'Duffel Bag' produced by BeatsbyTimmy and E Kelly which was released April 7, 2023.

According to Joeboy, fans can expect a handful of exciting collaborations on the album from both local and international superstars.

'Body & Soul' will be Jooeboy's second album after he made his debut with the impressive 'Somewhere Between Beauty and Madness' in 2021.

Since he made his debut in the mainstream, Joeboy has become a household name with his singles 'Baby', 'Beginning', 'Lonely', and 'Alcohol' enjoying massive commercial success.

