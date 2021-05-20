Jhybo releases 'all female feature' album titled 'Good Luck'
Jhybo has released an ‘all female feature’, 9 track album called GOOD LUCK.
'Good Luck' is a feel good album, certified using 50% 'live' instruments & showcases Jhybo’s growth, talent as a rap artist and singer.
As an extra treat for the fans Jhybo has released the visuals to track 2 - 'Born By Mistake'. A crazy rap track that will have you on a roller coaster
of excitement, whilst Jhybo spits fire over unrivalled lyrics. Jointly produced by Jhybo & Bahdman Clarke.
STAND OUT TRACKS:
Track 1 - Good Luck feat. Funmi .
Track 2 - Born By Mistake.
Track 3 - Orin Dafidi.
Track 5 - Feel Myself feat. Madikid .
Track 9 - Rock Your Body feat. Cynthia Morgan.
Producer credits – Jhybo, Hill Stringz , Bahdman Clarke, Snow & Hiklaz.
Mix & Master credits – Kobatumn, Bahdman Clarke & Ice Berg Beatz.
LINKS:
APPLE MUSIC : https://music.apple.com/us/album/good-luck/1568398301
smarturl.it/JhyboRapwoli - one link for all digital stores
*This is a featured post.
