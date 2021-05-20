RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Jhybo releases 'all female feature' album titled 'Good Luck'

Jhybo has released an ‘all female feature’, 9 track album called GOOD LUCK.

The album drive is in celebration of the women who have given him Good Luck, inspired & supported him through his career, female empowerment supporting untapped brilliant talent and Inspiration from his daughter.

'Good Luck' is a feel good album, certified using 50% 'live' instruments & showcases Jhybo’s growth, talent as a rap artist and singer.

As an extra treat for the fans Jhybo has released the visuals to track 2 - 'Born By Mistake'. A crazy rap track that will have you on a roller coaster

of excitement, whilst Jhybo spits fire over unrivalled lyrics. Jointly produced by Jhybo & Bahdman Clarke.

STAND OUT TRACKS:

Track 1 - Good Luck feat. Funmi .

Track 2 - Born By Mistake.

Track 3 - Orin Dafidi.

Track 5 - Feel Myself feat. Madikid .

Track 9 - Rock Your Body feat. Cynthia Morgan.

Producer credits – Jhybo, Hill Stringz , Bahdman Clarke, Snow & Hiklaz.

Mix & Master credits – Kobatumn, Bahdman Clarke & Ice Berg Beatz.

LINKS:

APPLE MUSIC : https://music.apple.com/us/album/good-luck/1568398301

smarturl.it/JhyboRapwoli - one link for all digital stores

*This is a featured post.

