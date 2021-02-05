For Jeune Lio, the buzzing DJ from Côte d'Ivoire, his town of Abidjan is the hidden gem of West Africa.

On his latest single, SGFA (Sexy Girl From Abidjan), he pays homage to the beautiful women from the country’s capital. His video for the single puts Ivorian women front and center while capturing the city’s vibrant energy and Jeune Lio’s fun-loving personality.

On SGFA, he is joined by Oxlade who provides a stellar verse and an earworm of a hook that is becoming the singer’s trademark. Didi B’s scene-stealing verse is an electric standout from the Ivorian rapper, balanced by the depth of Chrystel’s smoldering voice on the bridge.

The women of Abidjan are the stars of the video, having fun and enjoying themselves alongside the artist. Each artist gets ample screen time but Jeune Lio makes sure to show off a variety of Ivorian women who dance as the thumping bassline rumbles under an irresistible combination of drums and strings.

The chemistry that you hear in the song is evident in the scenes they share displaying the positivity that Jeune Lio wanted to infuse into this video.

With West African countries like Ghana and Nigeria growing in popularity as travel destinations, Lio believes that Côte d'Ivoire has just as much to offer if not more. The video for SGFA reflects not only his love for his people but his pride in the beauty of blackness and black women in particular. He wants people to come and witness the beauty of Abidjan and he’s telling the world about his city, one song at a time.

You can watch the video below;