Jonathan Kweku Awote-Mensah, better known as Jae5, a British-Ghanaian record producer and mixing engineer, took to Twitter to share a snippet of an unreleased song with BNXN, formally known as Buju.
Jae5 shares snippet of unreleased song with BNXN fka Buju
Jae5 has got one with BNXN.
Initially, Jae5 tweeted a request for 500 retweets in order for him to share a snippet of a song he's been working on recently.
He tweeted. "Aight a let’s see something. For every 500 retweets I’ll drop snippet of music I been working on. The further we go the more exclusive the snippet ! I need to share some music !!"
After crossing 500 retweets, he shared a snippet of his song with BNXN fka Buju.
Then, he went on to narrate how it all happened. He wrote, "Went to Tape Club with Buju. Made this song in their studio with. @AoD____and “The Ellements” went upstairs to the club played the song fresh from the cooker and it shut down the club. Was a mad experience. I need to find footage of this night !!"
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng