Ivorian producer, Jeune Lio releases new eight-track EP, 'A Night In Cocody'

Jeune Lio fuses various sounds of Francophone Africa Africa and West Africa with evoking various emotions and sets a blazing aura. The bilingual EP navigates mellow soundscapes but still evokes a party atmosphere with the elastic “A Cause De Moi”, romance on the jazzy “Midnight Crush” and tranquility on the Amapiano infusing “Forever”.

This EP was amazingly curated and A&Rd by DJ Jeune Lio, setting Jeune Lio on a path to be one of the most popular DJs in Francophone Africa. On this album Jeune Lio is in collaboration with various artists from Francophone Africa and West Africa including Joochar (Kiff No Beat), Soukeïna Young, Magasco, Diane DDD, Stanley Enow He features producers Veen, Kesmo ,Jemil and Musz as mixing and mastering NIXIE, DJEMBoi and Banks