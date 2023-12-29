ID Cabasa rolls back the years with 'Photocopy' reimagined feat 9ice & Vector

The award-winning producer and label executive ID Cabasa has released the reimagined version of 9ice's hit single 'Photocopy' which he produced.

The reimagined version features rapper Vector who brought his trademark sophisticated lyricism and flows to the track that inspires a rush of nostalgia.

On 'Photocopy' reimagined, ID Cabasa showed why he's one of Nigeria's greatest music producers as he crafts a smooth beat that infuses contemporary mainstream elements to give the single a refreshing touch.

At a time when Amapiano Log drum is the common denominator in the Nigerian mainstream, ID Cabasa expertly infuses Log drum for a mid-tempo beat that allows Vector to smoothly weave his flows.

'Photocopy' is a chest-thumping record that holds the inimitable ability of 9ice and ID Cabasa and on the reimagined version Vector joins the legendary duo to restate the distinction that has earned them a place among Afrobeats great.