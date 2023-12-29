ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

ID Cabasa rolls back the years with 'Photocopy' reimagined feat 9ice & Vector

Adeayo Adebiyi

Legendary music producer ID Cabasa invokes nostalgia in 'Photocopy' remake.

ID Cabasa rolls back the years with 'Photocopy' reimagined
ID Cabasa rolls back the years with 'Photocopy' reimagined

Recommended articles

The award-winning producer and label executive ID Cabasa has released the reimagined version of 9ice's hit single 'Photocopy' which he produced.

The reimagined version features rapper Vector who brought his trademark sophisticated lyricism and flows to the track that inspires a rush of nostalgia.

On 'Photocopy' reimagined, ID Cabasa showed why he's one of Nigeria's greatest music producers as he crafts a smooth beat that infuses contemporary mainstream elements to give the single a refreshing touch.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a time when Amapiano Log drum is the common denominator in the Nigerian mainstream, ID Cabasa expertly infuses Log drum for a mid-tempo beat that allows Vector to smoothly weave his flows.

'Photocopy' is a chest-thumping record that holds the inimitable ability of 9ice and ID Cabasa and on the reimagined version Vector joins the legendary duo to restate the distinction that has earned them a place among Afrobeats great.

'Photocopy' reimagined is a reminder of ID Cabasa's genius and Vector's status as one of Nigeria Hip Hop's finest. The single comes ahead of a highly anticipated album from the legendary producer whose Coded Tunez record delivered the seminal stars 9ice, Olamide Baddo, and Reminisce, among other artists.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ID Cabasa rolls back the years with 'Photocopy' reimagined feat 9ice & Vector

ID Cabasa rolls back the years with 'Photocopy' reimagined feat 9ice & Vector

Zlatan shares how collaborating with Olamide changed his life

Zlatan shares how collaborating with Olamide changed his life

InkBlot feature 'A Weekend To Forget' starts streaming on Prime in January

InkBlot feature 'A Weekend To Forget' starts streaming on Prime in January

I'm a dreamer so I knew I was going to become famous - Chioma Goodhair

I'm a dreamer so I knew I was going to become famous - Chioma Goodhair

Funke Akindele claps back at troll who tried to shame her for being single

Funke Akindele claps back at troll who tried to shame her for being single

Johnny Drille announces the birth of his first child, a baby girl

Johnny Drille announces the birth of his first child, a baby girl

Top 10 hottest Nigerian songs of 2023

Top 10 hottest Nigerian songs of 2023

British-Nigerian Misan Harriman's 'The After' shortlisted for 2024 Oscars

British-Nigerian Misan Harriman's 'The After' shortlisted for 2024 Oscars

Davido vs Burna Boy and 4 other celebrity boxing matches we would pay to watch

Davido vs Burna Boy and 4 other celebrity boxing matches we would pay to watch

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A List of Nigerian Albums released in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

Pulse Interview: The constant evolution of a legend. (Instagram/Olamide)

Here are 7 Nigerian artists who started from the choir

1da Banton shares the visuals for his exciting single 'Gbadun'

1da Banton shines in scintillating music video for 'Gbadun'

Eric Many Entertainment unveils new superstar Gnewzy

Eric Many Entertainment unveils new superstar Gnewzy