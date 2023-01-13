Artist: Icebeatchillz
Icebeatchillz drops sizzling music video for single 'Superwoman'
Multi-talented artist Icebeatchillz has released the visuals for his single, 'Superwoman'.
Song Title: Superwoman
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: January 13, 2023
Video Director: Motunde Yahya
Length: 3 minutes 18 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Crystal Clear Records
Details/Takeaway: Singer-producer-songwriter IceBeatChillz has released a new music video for 'Superwoman' from his anticipated EP, Love is King. Artistically produced by Crystal Clear Studios and Directed by Motunde Yahya.
The aesthetically pleasing visuals were shot in the expanse of wide open fields, against nature’s backdrop of blue skies and open terrain of white sands. The clip also features the natural flickering of lightning throughout the skies at just the right moment above the head of the lead 'Superwoman'.
Drawing from the vibrancy of past IceBeatChillz music videos, yet infusing a different direction than the expected love story, the Superwoman visuals instead utilizes nature and bold color to tell the story of the adored self-confident woman.
