Icebeatchillz drops sizzling music video for single 'Superwoman'

Song Title: Superwoman

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: January 13, 2023

Video Director: Motunde Yahya

Length: 3 minutes 18 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Crystal Clear Records

Details/Takeaway: Singer-producer-songwriter IceBeatChillz has released a new music video for 'Superwoman' from his anticipated EP, Love is King. Artistically produced by Crystal Clear Studios and Directed by Motunde Yahya.

The aesthetically pleasing visuals were shot in the expanse of wide open fields, against nature’s backdrop of blue skies and open terrain of white sands. The clip also features the natural flickering of lightning throughout the skies at just the right moment above the head of the lead 'Superwoman'.