Details: In an interview with HITZ 103.9 FM, a fan asked when they will see Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy on a world tour and the rapper replied that it would be a dream come through.
'I will like to see myself, Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy go on a world tour,' Sarkodie says
Ghanaian superstar Sarkodie has revealed that one of his wishes is to see himself share the stage with two of Ghanaian biggest superstars.
Recommended articles
According to Sarkodie, one of his wishes is to one day go on a world tour with Ghanaian Dancehall superstars Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale.
In 2022, Sarkodie went on tour with R2Bees in what was a historic moment for the Ghanaian music industry.
The desire for the trio to embark on a world tour comes off the back of Wizkid's recent revelation that he would be embarking on a tour with fellow megastar Davido.
Despite Sarkodie's admission of his desire to tour the world with Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, the possibility of the trio going on tour remains unknown. Shatta Wale has previously dissed with Stonebwoy and Sarkodie in the past but the trio appears to now have cordial relationships.
At any rate, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy going on a joint world tour would be a historic moment in Ghanaian music and Afrobeats.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng