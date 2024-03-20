I did not feel welcomed - Beyoncé addresses country music backlash

As she embarks on the 10-day countdown to the album's release, Beyoncé shared a profound message with her fans on Instagram, reflecting on her journey, the groundbreaking success of her singles, and her vision for the future of music.

"Today marks the 10-day countdown until the release of 'Act II'. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of the supporters of 'TEXAS HOLD ‘EM' and '16 CARRIAGES'. I feel honoured to be the first Black woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart," Beyoncé expressed, underscoring the significant support from her fans that made this achievement possible. She continued, "My hope is that years from now, the mention of an artist’s race, as it relates to releasing genres of music, will be irrelevant."

Diving into the genesis of Act II, Beyoncé revealed the album was "born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed… and it was very clear that I wasn’t." This personal challenge prompted her to explore the roots of country music deeply, enriching her understanding and appreciation for the genre's history. "It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world," she reflected, acknowledging the educators and historians who have preserved musical heritage.

Addressing the initial backlash and the criticisms she faced, Beyoncé shared how these obstacles only fuelled her determination. "Act II is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work," she stated, highlighting her journey of self-discovery and artistic evolution.

Teasing fans with what to expect from the upcoming album, Beyoncé hinted at "a few surprises" and collaborations with artists she deeply respects. "I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound," she conveyed, inviting her audience to immerse themselves in the musical experience she has crafted.

Redefining the album's genre, Beyoncé boldly declared, "This ain’t a Country album. This is a 'Beyoncé' album. This is Act II COWBOY CARTER, and I am proud to share it with y’all!" With this statement, she positions Act II not just as a continuation of her previous work, 'RENAISSANCE', but as a testament to her unique ability to transcend musical boundaries and create a space that is entirely her own.

As the world eagerly await the release of Act II, Beyoncé's message is a powerful reminder of the transformative power of music and the importance of pushing beyond the limitations to create art that resonates across cultures and genres.

