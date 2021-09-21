Highlights of the Turntable Top 50 so far in 2021: artists, producers, distros and labels with the most entries on the chart

As the only music chart publication in Nigeria, it is part of our commitment towards music data tracking and music documentation to allow listeners, music enthusiasts, music executives, artistes and professionals get a look at the performance of music in the country in the year review.

The information on the TurnTable YTD Chart includes top songs across all platforms (TurnTable Top 50 of 2021 so far), top songs on major platforms (radio, TV and streaming), as well as top songs across different genres (Hip-Hop/Rap, Afro-Pop, RnB, Alternative, Gospel, Traditional) and international music (international music including and excluding).

For the top songs of 2021, it employs the same methodology to the Top 50 that blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart) and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria.

All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart will be revealed on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 due to the release of the TurnTable Year to Date (YTD) Charts on Monday, September 20.

Highlight of the TurnTable Top 50 so far in 2021

On the list of Top 50 songs so far in 2021, here are some of the highlights;

1.) Omah Lay, Davido and Bella Shmurda have the most entries on the chart, accounting for 10 entries in total (30% of the entire Top 50 songs in Nigeria)

2.) Omah Lay has 5 entries on the chart; “Godly” (No. 1), “Forever (Remix)” (No. 9), “Infinity” (No. 11), “Pronto” (No. 16) and “Understand” (No. 35)

3.) Bella Shmurda has 5 entries on the chart; “Cash App” (No. 12), “Hallelu” (No. 21), “Rush” (No. 23), “World” (No. 31), and “Triumphant” (No. 37).

4.) Davido has 5 entries on the chart; “FOR YOU” (No. 6), “The Best” (No. 7), “Jowo” (No. 14), “Somebody Baby” (Bo. 39) and “Ke Star (Remix)” (No. 44).

5.) Olamide has the most entries off an album in the Top 50; Carpe Diem has three songs in the Top 50 Songs so far in 2021 – “Infinity” (No. 11), “Loading” (No. 19) and “Triumphant” (No. 37).

6.) Olamide has the most entries as a lead artiste in the Top 50 so far in 2021; “Rock” (No. 5), “Infinity” (No. 11), “Loading” (No. 19) and “Triumphant” (No. 37).

6.) Artiste with the most entries in the Top 50 Songs so far in 2021

Omah Lay, Davido, Bella Shmurda – 5

Olamide – 4

Zlatan, Rema, Burna Boy, Buju – 3

Wizkid, Tems, Mayorkun, Naira Marley – 2

Producers with the most entries in the Top 50 Songs so far in 2021

P Prime – 4

Tempoe, Rexxie, Niphkeys, Fresh VDM, Blaise Beats – 2

Record labels with the most entries in the Top 50 Songs so far

DMW – 5

YBNL Nation, Mavin Records, Sony Music UK – 4

Marlian Music, Atlantic Records – 3

Empawa, KeyQaad, Spaceship Entertainment, Starboy, Dangbana Republik, RCA Records – 2

Music Distros with the most entries in the Top 50 Songs so far