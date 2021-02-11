On February 10, 2021, NPR announced that Nigerian superstar and Starboy boss, Wizkid cancelled his scheduled Tiny Desk Concert.

The RCA UK act had been scheduled to commemorate Black History Month with his performance, fresh of releasing his impactful album, Made In Lagos.

In the statement, NPR wrote that, "Due to the recently imposed Covid-related travel restrictions to/from the UK, Wizkid regrettably had to cancel his participation in the Tiny Desk Black History Month celebration. Wizkid apologizes to NPR, his fans and looks forward to performing on Tiny Desk soon.”

Wizkid cancels Tiny Desk Concert. (NPR)

Wizkid cancels Tiny Desk Concert. (NPR)

The virtual Tiny Desk Concert kicked off on February 2, 2021.

Wizkid was set to mark Black History Month alongside acts like Meshell Ndegeocello, Kirk Franklin, 2 Chainz, Giveon, KeiyaA, Sampa The Great, Melanie Charles, Bartees Strange, Wynton Marsalis, Rick Ross, Immanuel Wilkins, Rae Khalil and Davido.

What is Tiny Desk Concert?

It is an organized live rendition of songs from an artist's catalogue and it is done in the NPR studios. In recent times, Nigerian superstars like the Grammy-nominated Burna Boy and Nigeria's apex pop queen, Tiwa Savage have graced the stage.