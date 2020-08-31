On August 31, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Tiwa Savage made her debut on popular live performance show, Tiny Desk Concert on NPR.

Dressed in a brown dress and showing off her beautiful tattoo, she performed songs like, 'Dangerous Love,' 'Attention,' 'Like,' 'Koroba,' during the show. This comes just days after her fourth body of work, Celia debuted in stores.

Due to COVID, Tiwa Savage had to creatively make a room over to resemble the NPR studio where the concert would have held. This version of NPR's events is called, 'Home Tiny Desk Concerts.'

Her band was Alternate Sound as led by GospelOnDBeatz and guitarist, Fiokee. The band had also supported her during her performance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Alternate Sound had also supported Davido during his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. She marks the second Nigerian to perform on the show after Burna Boy's appearance in 2019. Shout-out to Fiokee for that guitar solo on, 'Koroba.'

You can watch the show below;