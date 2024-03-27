ADVERTISEMENT
Tems, Wizkid, & 8 other artists whose albums are highly anticipated

Adeayo Adebiyi

Several Nigerian stars have announced that they are working on new projects.

2024 has gotten into an eventful start for Nigerian music with a handful of releases. However, several big names are expected to release new projects that will invariably shape the soundscape.

Here are 10 anticipated Nigerian projects set for release in 2024.

The Grammy-winning R&B star has soared to international success with her remarkable talent winning the hearts of fans and the admiration of colleagues.

Fans have eagerly awaited the release of Tems' debut album and with the star finally appeasing fans with two singles in 2023, she might be set for the release of her highly anticipated debut album.

The superstar recently announced that his sixth LP titled 'Morayo' is ready while also choosing to disassociate himself from the Afrobeats tag. Fans will be excited to see what type of music will be in his next album.

After rising to international success following the release of her debut album '19 & Dangerous', the Grammy-nominated sensation is set to release her sophomore album in 2024. Ayra Starr recently shared that her next album is crafted from the point of view of a 21-year-old while still being enjoyable to listeners of all ages.

Lojay has carved a niche for himself in Nigerian music with his captivating melodies and stunning songwriting. After a couple of years at the top, the hitmaker is due for his debut album which is expected to be released at some point in 2024.

Nigerian R&B sensation Chike has dazzled listeners with his music which explores R&B, Ballad, Afrobeats, and Igbo indigenous music. After releasing his sophomore album 'The Brothers Keeper' in 2022, the award-winning sensation has announced that he will be giving fans his third album titled 'The Son of Chike' in 2024.

While playing host to American content creator Kai Cenat, Davido announced that his fifth album is ready and scheduled for release in 2024. After releasing consecutive albums in 2019 (A Good Time) and 2020 (A Better Time), the Grammy nominee is set to release another consecutive album.

Listeners around the world will be eager to see if Davido's new album will match up to the success of his record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless'.

Burna Boy became the leading African artist on the global stage through a steady release of successful albums. Between 2018 and 2023, the megastar released five albums with the last four nominated for the Grammys Best Global Performance prize.

It's expected that the superstar will release a new album in 2024 and listeners will be curious to see what artistic direction the Grammy winner takes next after combining hip-hop and Afro-fusion in his last album 'I Told Them'.

Asake's rise from relative obscurity to superstardom was soundtracked by the release of two commercially successful and critically acclaimed albums in two years.

With his music still holding sway in the mainstream, fans will be eager to see if the Grammy nominee will be aiming to make it a trifecta of critically acclaimed albums in three years.

Fireboy's third album 'Playboy' released in 2022 spurned the hit single 'Bandana' featuring Asake which wasn't enough to make it a commercial or critical success.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his fourth album which Fireboy says is about the things that matter most to him.

Runtown is a reticent artist who only steps into the limelight when he wants to release new music. After releasing his album 'Signs' in 2022 which failed to live up to its commercial and critical expectations, the music star is rumoured to have a new album in the works which will be released in 2024.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

