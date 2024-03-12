ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido's next album will have 15 songs, 6 guest appearances

Adeayo Adebiyi

Davido says his fifth album is ready.

Davido says that his fifth album is ready
Davido says that his fifth album is ready

Recommended articles

The Grammy-nominated star has shared that his next album is complete and ready to go. During a live streaming session with Twitch star Kai Cenat who is currently visiting Nigeria, Davido shared that he has finished recording his next album and fans can expect 15 tracks with 6 guest appearances.

Davido's recently returned to the country after selling out Arenas during the worldwide Tour which followed the release of his Grammy-nominated fourth album 'Timeless' in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

His upcoming album will be his fifth album and if released in 2024, it will also be his third album in four years.

Davido is yet to release any single from his upcoming album. However, he has kicked off his 2024 with guest appearances on Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' remix and Logos Olori's 'Easy On Me'.

Davido didn't disclose the album name nor did he reveal the release date. In 2023, he also teased collaborations with rapper Odumodublvck and French singer TAYC which he said would be in the deluxe version of 'Timeless'.

It's unclear whether Davido has shelved plans to release 'Timeless' and would instead be releasing a new album. Also, Davido didn't disclose the album name nor did he reveal the release date.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, there might be a possibility that Davido might be looking to release his next album before the close of the window for the 2024 Grammy nominations as the superstar will be aiming to add to the four nominations he earned in 2023.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

American streamer Kai Cenat makes Nigerian a millionaire with $5k donation

American streamer Kai Cenat makes Nigerian a millionaire with $5k donation

Enioluwa Adeoluwa ventures into film production with debut series 'All of Us'

Enioluwa Adeoluwa ventures into film production with debut series 'All of Us'

Tiwa Savage & Odumodublvck tease new collaboration

Tiwa Savage & Odumodublvck tease new collaboration

Comedian Seyi Law faces backlash for recent comments on Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

Comedian Seyi Law faces backlash for recent comments on Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

Davido's next album will have 15 songs, 6 guest appearances

Davido's next album will have 15 songs, 6 guest appearances

Davido's 'Fall' earns diamond certification in France

Davido's 'Fall' earns diamond certification in France

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2024

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2024

'Barbie' + 'Oppenheimer' = not great Oscars ratings

'Barbie' + 'Oppenheimer' = not great Oscars ratings

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie wants parents to take proper care of themselves

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie wants parents to take proper care of themselves

Pulse Sports

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Portable

7 reasons why Portable thrives despite his uncertain brand

Asa, Chidinma, Simi

10 Nigerian songs that celebrate mothers

Odumodublvck & Shallipopi embarks on historic joint US tour

Odumodublvck & Shallipopi to embark on a historic joint tour

Lemon Adisa crafts an exciting neo-fuji project with 'YEEBO'

Lemon Adisa crafts an exciting neo-fuji project with 'YEEBO'