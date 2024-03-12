Davido's next album will have 15 songs, 6 guest appearances

The Grammy-nominated star has shared that his next album is complete and ready to go. During a live streaming session with Twitch star Kai Cenat who is currently visiting Nigeria, Davido shared that he has finished recording his next album and fans can expect 15 tracks with 6 guest appearances.

Davido's recently returned to the country after selling out Arenas during the worldwide Tour which followed the release of his Grammy-nominated fourth album 'Timeless' in 2023.

His upcoming album will be his fifth album and if released in 2024, it will also be his third album in four years.

Davido is yet to release any single from his upcoming album. However, he has kicked off his 2024 with guest appearances on Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' remix and Logos Olori's 'Easy On Me'.

Davido didn't disclose the album name nor did he reveal the release date. In 2023, he also teased collaborations with rapper Odumodublvck and French singer TAYC which he said would be in the deluxe version of 'Timeless'.

It's unclear whether Davido has shelved plans to release 'Timeless' and would instead be releasing a new album.

