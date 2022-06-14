Headies Academy announces 3 additional categories for the forthcoming 2022 Headies Award

"In the spirit of inclusivity, The Headies Awards adds three (3) new nomination categories to its forthcoming 15th edition." The post read.

"This latest amendment is birthed from critical discussions with key music and creative industry stakeholders to include certain sectors of the Entertainment industry in order to ensure an holistic and well-rounded celebration of deserving music industry talents." The post further read revealing the intention behind the decision.

The Academy will be announcing the three new categories in the coming weeks and stakeholders and fans will be keenly anticipating which areas of the industry get the nominations.

