Headies Academy announces 3 additional categories for the forthcoming 2022 Headies Award

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Headies Academy has announced that it will be adding three new categories to the forthcoming 2022 Headies Awards.

The Academy made the announcement on Tuesday 14th June, 2022 on its official Instagram account. The Academy revealed that the decision to add the extra three categories was inspired by the need for inclusiveness.

"In the spirit of inclusivity, The Headies Awards adds three (3) new nomination categories to its forthcoming 15th edition." The post read.

"This latest amendment is birthed from critical discussions with key music and creative industry stakeholders to include certain sectors of the Entertainment industry in order to ensure an holistic and well-rounded celebration of deserving music industry talents." The post further read revealing the intention behind the decision.

The Academy will be announcing the three new categories in the coming weeks and stakeholders and fans will be keenly anticipating which areas of the industry get the nominations.

The nomination list for the 2022 Headies Awards was announced on May 24th 2022 and the three additional categories will expand the awards to 38 categories. The award is set to hold on Sunday 4th September 2022 in Atlanta, United States.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

