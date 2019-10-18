On October 1, 2019, Nigeria’s biggest and most prestigious music award show, The Headies announced its list of nominees for the 2019 ceremony.

Before then, on September 21, 2019, it opened its doors to receive entries for its 13th music award with this year’s edition themed ‘The Power of A Dream’.

The year in review was announced as January 2018 and June 2019. The award show is scheduled to hold October 19th, 2019.

Running for over a decade, the 13th Headies award will feature 23 unique categories in recognition of Africa’s finest artistes.

These include; Best Recording of the Year; Best Pop Single; Producer of The Year; Best Rap Album; Best R&B/ Pop Album; Best Collabo; Best Rap Single; Best Vocal Performance (Male); Best Vocal Performance (Female); Next Rated; Hip Hop World Revelation; and Lyricist on The Roll.

Others are the Best Street-Hop Artiste; Album of The Year; Artiste of The Year; Song of The Year; African Artiste Recognition; Headies’ Viewer’s Choice; Industry Brand Supporter; Best Performer; Songwriter of The Year; Rookie of The Year; Special Recognition; Hall of Fame.

When nominations were opened, 29 categories were announced. But with the announcement of nominees, only 23 categories made the cut. Categories like Best Reggae/Dancehall, Best Alternative Album, Best R&B Single, Best Songwriter and two others were cut.

Last year’s edition saw Nigerian rapper, Olamide, with the highest number of nominations (10). He was closely followed by Tuface (7), Wizkid (6), Davido (4), and Clarence Peters (4).

Awards will be presented on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Eko Hotels and Suites. Even is slated to start at 9 pm. With all these, Pulse releases predictions made by Music Handler, Motolani Alake;

1. BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR

A non-voting category for the best recording (that meets the judges’ requirements of excellence; songwriting, production, rendition) by an artiste or group in the year under review.

1. Adekunle Gold – Ire

2. Patoranking - Heal D World

3. Brymo - Olanrewaju

4. Teni - Uyo Meyo

5. Burna Boy - Ye

Who Will Win: This is tight, but this writer thinks it could go to any nominee asides 'Heal D World' by Patoranking. All of these songs tick the box of excellence in songwriting, production and rendition.

Who will I give it to: Adekunle Gold - Ire. It is a good song that had more impact.

2. BEST POP SINGLE

A category for the best pop single in year under review (by single individual or group).

1. ‘Ye’ - Burna Boy

2. ‘Wetin We Gain’ - Victor AD

3. ‘Fake Love’ – Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid

4. ‘Case’ - Teni

5. ‘Jealous’ – Fireboy DML

6. ‘Baby’ - Joeboy

Who will win: There's only one winner here and it's 'Ye' by Burna Boy. It has been Nigeria's most durable song since it was released in January 2018.

Who will I give it to: The same as above.

3. PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

An individual responsible for producing the most acclaimed song or album in the year under review.

1. Phantom - ‘Ye’ b Burna Boy

2. Ozedikus – ‘Dumebi’ by Rema

3. Spellz – ‘Askamaya’ by Teni

4. Killertunes – ‘Fake Love’ by Starboy featuring Duncan Mighty and Wizkid

5. Kel-P Vibes – ‘Killing Dem’ by Burna Boy featuring Zlatan

Who will win: This looks straightforward, and it should be won by Phantom for 'Ye' - the most acclaimed song.

Who will I give it to: Phantom for 'Ye.'

4. BEST RAP ALBUM

A non-voting category for the best album by a rap artiste or group in year under review.

1. ‘Moral Instruction’ – Falz

2. ‘Crown’ – AQ and Loose Kaynon

3. ‘A Study On Self Worth: Yxng Dxnzl’ – M.I Abaga

4. ‘Clone Wars, Vol. IV (These Buhari Times)’ - Show Dem Camp

Who will win: Usually, The Headies goes for popularity, commercial success and impact.I think Moral Instruction by Falz will win it. The reason is simple; I think Falz's 'Moral Instruction is the only one of the four nominated albums that ticks all boxes of overall quality, good production, content, commercial success and genuine impact.

Who Will I Give It To: Yxng Dxnzl; A Study On Self-Worth. It is simply the best album on a combination of production, sound, cohesion, balance, enjoyability, topical excellence, themes and execution.

5. BEST R&B/ POP ALBUM

A category for the best r&b/pop album in the year under review (by single individual or group).

1. rare. – Odunsi (The Engine)

2. Outside – Burna Boy

3. No Bad Songz – Kizz Daniel

4. Mayor of Lagos – Mayorkun

5. About 30 - Adekunle Gold

Who Will Win: Based on albums with commercial success and mainstream appeal, Outside by Burna Boy is the best and most acclaimed album during the year in review. It will win.

Who Will I Give It To: Of the nominated albums, Outside by Burna Boy.

6. BEST MUSIC VIDEO

A voting category for the best conceptualist, best directed and most exciting video in the year under review. This award goes to the video director.

1. ‘Dangote’ (Burna Boy) – Clarence Peters

2. ‘Available’ (Patoranking) - Clarence Peters

3. ‘Ire’ (Adekunle Gold) - Aje Films

4. ‘Talk’ (Falz) - Prodigeezy

5. ‘Jaiye’ (Ladipoe) - 88 Factor

Who Will Win: This is the toughest category of the year, but based on the criteria of conceptualization, direction and excitement, it has to be 'Talk' by Falz.

Who Will I Give It To: First, I will scrap the 'conceptualist' criterion and make it about direction, excitement, cinematography and props. Music videos don't have to be conceptualist to be top quality. So, I will give it to 'Jaiye' by 88 Factor. It is a video without anything but a camera, great colours and good locations.

There was no real concept or computer generated imagery to it. It's just pure bliss.

7. BEST R&B SINGLE

A category for the best r&b single in the year under review (by a single individual or group).

1. ‘Tipsy’ – Odunsi ft. RAYE

2. ‘Serenade’ - Funbi

3. ‘Uyo Meyo’ – Teni

4. ‘Wishes and Butterflies’ - Wurld

5. ‘Gimme Love’ – Seyi Shay featuring Runtown

Who Will Win: This is tough, but I think 'Wishes and Butterflies' is the best song by production, storytelling, songwriting, delivery and vocal performance. However, I think Funbi is a dark horse just as Aramide's win shocked us in 2016.

Who Will I Give It To: 'Serenade' by Funbi.

8. BEST COLLABO

A voting category for the best r&b, pop or hip-hop collaborative track (including cameos).

1. ‘Like’ - Reekado Banks featuring Tiwa Savage, Fiokee

2. ‘One Ticket’ - Kiss Daniel featuring Davido

3. ‘Fake Love’ – Starboy featuring Duncan Mighty, Wizkid

4. ‘Killin’ Dem' - Burna Boy featuring Zlatan

5. ‘Amaka’ – 2baba featuring Peruzzi

Who Will Win: This award should go to 'Killin Dem' by Burna Boy featuring Zlatan. It is the biggest song on the list and it underlines the essence of collaboration. Burna Boy left his comfort zone for Zlatan's and he excelled while aided by Zlatan's adlibs and brilliant verse. However, for the love of Wizkid, we might see 'Fake Love' win. That will be terrible though.

Who Will I Give I To: I might give it to 'Amaka' by 2Face featuring Peruzzi. It launched Peruzzi into another light opposite a legend who also delivered to roll back the years. It might also be the best song on the list - not the biggest, because that is hard to measure.

9. BEST RAP SINGLE

A voting category for a single (released on-air) recording of a rap song.

1. ‘Talk’ - Falz

2. ‘We Don't Do That Over Here’ – Hotyce

3. ‘40ft Container’ – Illbliss featuring Olamide

4. ‘Sacrifice’ - Payper Corleone featuring Alpha Ojini

5. ‘Gang Gang’ – AQ and Loose Kaynon

Who Will Win: Since this is a voting category, Falz is the most popular and 'Talk' is a source of conversation that still sees Falz's name come up during woke conversations on Twitter.

Who Will I Give It To: First, this should not be a voting category. Nigerians are the most ignorant set of people when it comes to rap music. Their bias and limited knowledge for the few things they know and love is their version of the absolute truth.

Thus, I will give it to 'We Don't Do That Over Here,' for top notch production and incredible rap by Hotyce.

10. BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE(MALE)

A non-voting category for the single male artiste with the most outstanding vocal performance on a single song or album.

1. Tay Iwar – ‘Utero’

2. Johnny Drille – ‘Finding Efe’

3. Nonso Bassey – ‘411’

4. Funbi – ‘Serenade’

5. Wurld - ‘Wishes & Butterfly’

Who Will Win: This is the second toughest battle of the year. Since it is rightly non-voting, I'll go crazy and say it's between Funbi and Wurld. I think it will be a split case; the award for Best R&B Song will also come down to the both of them. So, I think whichever one of them wins Best R&B Song isn't winning this one.

Who Will I Give It To: Of the nominated songs, I will give it to 'Wishes & Butterflies.' But the songs I would have loved give it to are not nominated. They are 'Miracle Girl' by Tay Iwar and 'Polly' by Awe Et Vare - the best male vocal performance in the year in review.

11. BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)

A non-voting category for the single female artiste with most outstanding vocal performances on a single song or album.

1. GoodGirl LA - ‘Bless me’

2. Waje – ‘Udue’

3. Teni – ‘Uyo Meyo’

4. Tems – ‘Mr Rebel’

5. Falana – ‘Repeat’

Who Will Win: I think Waje will win this for 'Udue.' She is the most popular of the nominated acts and her performance will deserve it.

Who Will I Give It To: Of the nominated songs, 'Bless Me' by GoodGirl LA is the best vocal performance. GoodGirl LA has an unique alto voice type that sometimes gleans contralto/mezzo soprano. Her range also shines through, albeit aided by the genre of song she went on - sentimental ballad.

12. NEXT RATED

This category is a voting category for the most promising act in the year under review.

1. Rema

2. Joeboy

3. Fireboy DML

4. Victor AD

5. Lyta

6. Zlatan

Who Will Win: This is another tough one, but I think Rema will win. Zlatan has the bigger fan base, but Rema's fan base is more likely to vote.

Who Will I Give It To: Rema. He will likely outlast every act on that list and he looks like a generational talent that is adaptable to different genres. He also seems destined to be Nigeria's first genuine crossover act in the west.

13. HIP HOP WORLD REVELATION

A voting category for the best new artiste with a debut album adjudged to be outstanding in terms of artistic quality and impact within the year under review.

1. Odunsi

2. Mayorkun

3. Wurld

4. Humblesmith

Who Will Win: Mayorkun. He is the biggest act on this list.

Who Will I Give It To: Mayorkun.

14. LYRICIST ON THE ROLL

A non-voting category for the rap artiste with the best lyrical depth and performance on a single song or album.

1. YCEE – ‘Balance’

2. Boogey – ‘Implode’

3. Paybac – ‘Implode’

4. Ghost – ‘Crown’

5. Tec – ‘Crown’

6. AQ – ‘Crown’

Who Will Win: Ghost's verse on 'Crown' was arguably Nigeria's most talked about Hip-Hop verse of 2018. He was aggressive, he was crisp and his cadence was impressive as he matched the brilliance of the beat.

Who Will I Give I To: Of the nominated acts, Paybac's verse on 'Implode.' However, I think AQ's 'My PVC Story' is the Lyricist on the Roll moment of the year in review.

15. BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE

A voting category for the artiste whose songs are inspired by the streets. Such song should captain lingua, which may also be originated by the artiste and popular on the street.

1. Erigga – ‘Motivation’

2. Chinko Ekun – ‘Able God’

3. Zlatan – ‘Leg Work’

4. Barry Jhay – ‘Aiye’

5. Lyta – ‘Time’

Who Will Win: Based on the metrics of captaining lingua which originates from the artist and popular on the street, there is only one winner and it's 'Leg Work' by Zlatan. It also championed a dance movement and 'Gbese.'

Who Will I Give It To: 'Leg Work' by Zlatan.

16. BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG

A voting category for the artiste whose songs reflect any form or style of music which falls outside the mainstream of recent or past popular musical trends.

1. ‘Cash’ – Lady Donli

2. ‘Mr Rebel’ – Tems

3. ‘Finding Efe’ – Johnny Drille

4. ‘Heya’ – Brymo

5. ‘Ire’ - Adekunle Gold

Who Will Win: The third toughest category of 2019. I think it should go to 'Ire' by Adekunle Gold.

Who Will I Give It To: First, I will make it a non-voting category because voting makes it a popularity contest. For that reason, I will give it to 'Heya' by Brymo.

17. ALBUM OF THE YEAR

A voting category for the best album (solo or group) in year under review, that meets judges’ requirements of excellence (songwriting, production, rendition and impact).

1. About 30 - Adekunle Gold

2. Outside – Burna Boy

3. Moral Instruction – Falz

4. No Bad Songz – Kizz Daniel

Who Will Win: There is only one winner here and its Outside by Burna Boy. It is the most popular, most commercially successful and most impactful album from the most popular artist.

Who Will I Give It To: Moral Instruction by Falz. It is better produced with better themes and a better listen than other albums on that list.

18. ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Most critically and commercially adjudged artiste in the year under review. Overall most successful artiste in the year under review.

1. Burna Boy

2. Wizkid

3. Davido

4. Tiwa Savage

5. Falz

Who Will Win: Burna Boy. He has been Nigeria's biggest artist over the past 18 months.

Who Will I Give It To: Burna Boy.

19. SONG OF THE YEAR

A voting category for the most popular song in the year under review.

1. ‘Ye’ - Burna Boy

2. ‘Dumebi’ - Rema

3. ‘Wetin We Gain’ - Victor AD

4. ‘Fake Love’ – Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid

5. ‘Case’ - Teni

6. ‘Leg work’ - Zlatan

7. ‘Baby’ – Joeboy

8. ‘Jealous’ – Fireboy DML

Who Will Win: 'Ye' by Burna Boy. It has been Nigeria's most durable song of the past 22 months.

Who Will I Give It To: 'Ye' by Burna Boy for the same reason.

20. AFRICAN ARTISTE RECOGNITION

A non-Nigerian award category for an individual African artiste or group with the most outstanding achievement, impact and infiltration into the Nigerian music scene in the year under review.

1. Master KG - Skeleton Moves (SOUTH AFRICA)

2. Afro B - Drogba (Joanna) (IVORY COAST)

3. Sauti Sol – Melanin (KENYA)

4. King Promise – CCTV (GHANA)

5. DJ Maphoriza - iWalk Ye Phara (SOUTH AFRICA)

Who Will Win: Sauti Sol should win this for 'Melanin.' The song features Patoranking, and it was a fan-favourite here in Nigeria. Thematically, it's also a great song that celebrates one thing that binds Africa; the black skin.

Who Will I Give It To: The song I will give it to is not nominated and it's 'Makhe' by DJ Maphorisa and DJ Shimza featuring Moonchild Sanelly - who thrilled Nigerians at Gidi Fest and Homecoming in Lagos.

21. HEADIES’ VIEWER’S CHOICE

A voting category to award the fan’s favorite artiste with the most digital tractions (downloads, views, streams) in the year under review.

1. Mr Eazi

2. Burna Boy

3. Teni

4. Fireboy DML

5. Rema

6. Joe Boy

7. Wizkid

8. Davido

Who Will Win: Burna Boy. He has been Nigeria's biggest artist over the past 18 months.

Who Will I Give It To: Burna Boy.

22. BEST PERFORMER

A non-voting category for the artistes whose stagecraft, showmanship and performance routines are exceptionally conceptualized and executed in the year under review with consideration of live performances.

1. Falz

2. Tiwa Savage

3. Brymo

4. Yemi Alade

5. Adekunle Gold

Who Will Win: Brymo. He throws incredible shows every year. Adekunle Gold is close, but not close enough.

Who Will I Give It To: Brymo.

23. ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

A voting category for the rookie of the year who has had a successful year musically, with the absence of an album in the year under review.

1. Crayon

2. Buju

3. Barry Jhay

4. Oxlade

Who Will Win: Crayon will be a worthy winner, but Oxlade looks like a star who blesses anything he touches.

Who Will I Give It To: Oxlade. He seems like he is a hit away from stardom.

Here are predictions done by Pulse's entertainment team;