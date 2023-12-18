Harrysong ask Nigerians to help plead with KCEE to release his royalties

In a new development of the recurring issue with his former label boss KCEE, Harrysong has taken to his social media accounts to recruit the assistance of Nigerians in his efforts to retrieve his royalties.

In a post on his Instagram story, Harrysong stated that KCEE who is the boss of his former label Five Star Records has held onto 100% royalties of some of the records he released under the label.

According to Harrysong, KCEE has been collecting all the royalties for some of his biggest records including 'Reggae Blues', 'Baba For The Girls', 'Samankwe', 'Better Pikin', and 'Ofeshe'.

In the post, Harrysong said he's posting to beg everyone to help him to plead with Kingsley Okonkwo known as KCEE to refund his money and release his songs.

"At least he can take his percentage and give me what is rightfully mine," Harrysong wrote on his Instagram story in what is the latest in the recurring issue with his former label associates.

In an X (FKA Twitter) post of a screenshot of his Instagram story, Harrysong stated that he deserves what's rightfully his while also begging Nigerians to join him in pleading with KCEE.

The Nigerian music industry has seen recent issues between artists and labels regarding the nonpayment of royalties.

Dami Krane recently accused Davido of refusing to pay him royalties for a song they did together. Davido and hit-making producer Shizzi have both denied the claim as the song was revealed to be Dami Krane's.