I gifted you 3 verses in your dead career - Davido fires back at Dammy Krane

Since 2022, Dammy Krane has been calling out Nigerian megastar Davido over what he claims are payments owed to him for appearing on the latter's single 'Pere'.

In the tweet, Dammy Krane claimed he had reached out over split sheet and outstanding payments but got no response, which invariably led to the tweet.

"My Blooda @davido Run the check I don reach out to people over the years based on split sheet & outstanding, No response, we no gats Dey get this convo here," he tweeted.

While Davido has been ignoring Dammy Krane's continuous social media callouts, the multi-award-winning hitmaker seems to have had enough as he fires back at Dammy Krane whom he tags as ungrateful.

In a post on X (formally Twitter) on October 27, 2023, Davido stated that Dammy Krane had not paid him for the three verses he gave him and neither did he pay for his production services on 'Pooner'. He also blasted Dammy Krane by saying he didn't pay for food and accommodation when he lived in his house in Atlanta.

Dammy Krane recently made a mockery of Davido on X where he posted:

"Owe B Owe Owe Owe One DAVID-Owe Please pay me my money I no Dey beg you It is my work! You no gats Japa."

