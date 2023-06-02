The sports category has moved to a new website.
Guchi releases exciting new two single-pack 'All Over You & Mon Bébé'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Guchi has reemerged with two exciting singles dubbed 'All Over You' and 'Mon Bébé'.

For the production framework, Shugavybz lends his expertise to the creation of 'All Over You' while Kaelbeatz whips up an instrumental storm for 'Bébé'. Sound engineering maestro Synx finishes things off, presenting us with two summer-ready bops for 2023.

For this sonic outing, she ensures her fans are spoilt for choice. 'All Over You' promises to be a favourite as she delivers a more passionate than ever and the music mirrors this novelty perfectly.

The track is uplifting, carefree, sassy and sensual all at once. 'Mon Bébé' can be classified as an experiment that passed the vibe test but Guchi is not new to dabbling into styles outside the scope of her sound

'All Over You' & 'Mon Bébé'' are available for streaming and download on all preferred digital music platforms.

