' 'Girlfriend' is a personal experience' Ruger reveals

"I don’t know but I feel like if they don’t hear anything from you in a while they feel like “Where’s Ruger?” " Ruger replied.

Ruger went further to reveal that he puts a lot of originality and honesty in his music. "Listeners need to know that whenever Ruger comes through, it’s always a 100% vibe so these songs are very personal songs to me - 'Girlfriend' is a personal song, 'WeWe' is a personal song, and 'Warning' is also a personal song - it’s just me stating about my personal experiences, and people who can relate to what I’m talking about, can relate," he told Dada Boy Ehiz.

The success of his second EP and the acceptance of the recently released deluxe wasn't lost on him and Ruger doesn't take the love and patronage for granted.