The Gidi Culture Festival’s planned return in April 2021 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The seventh Edition of the annual event which is usually held over the Easter weekend in Lagos was initially postponed to October in 2020, and later cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

Tickets bought in 2020 can be refunded by emailing this account, or alternatively rolled over to Easter 2022 (exact dates TBA).

Gidi Fest 2021 is cancelled. (Eclipse)

For now, we strongly encourage everyone to stay safe, keep practicing good hygiene and adhere to the guidelines and protocols set out by the authorities, so we can win this battle against the deadly virus and have our social lives return back to normal.

As always, thank you for your love and support, we look forward to when the event may return.

About Gidi Culture Festival

Gidi Culture Festival is a leading African brand, born in Lagos with a global outlook. The annual Easter event celebrates the progression of urban youth culture in Africa, through an expression of music, food, art, games & travel.

Through the #MyGidi travel programme, the team behind Gidi Fest also offers a rich and varied travel experience for global travellers and the diaspora that shares the unique and often overlooked aspects of a vibrant and fast paced West African city.