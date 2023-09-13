Breaking news:
Flytime Fest 2023: Dates revealed, waitlist now open

The 19th edition, presented by Flytime Promotions, takes place December 21 to December 25 in Lagos,

With almost two decades of rich history, Flytime Promotions has established itself as a platform for groundbreaking productions featuring well-established artists and emerging talent.

This December, Flytime continues its exploration of artistic expressions that span music, culture, community, and beyond.

"As a staple of the exciting December period in Nigeria, we're excited to welcome back entertainers from all backgrounds and genres for yet another memorable experience," said Flytime Promotions CEO Cecil Hammond.

"The 2023 Flytime Fest will be an unforgettable event for our audiences - featuring immersive cultural experiences, extraordinary performances by award-winning musicians and emerging talent, exclusive discussions with industry luminaries, and so much more."

Beyond the music, Flytime Fest offers a curated blend of experiences that provide an authentic glimpse into Nigerian culture. The festival features a vibrant village with a collection of impressive retail and experience vendors and interactive installations infused with a cultural flair.

The festival provides accessibility to persons who require special assistance as well as full security, and medics inside and outside the venue - for all days of Flytime Fest 2023.

"Our goal is to create an inclusive and safe experience where people from all walks of life can come together to appreciate the richness of Nigerian music and culture," shared Keke Hammond, COO of Flytime Promotions.

The waitlist for the 2023 festival is now officially open. Subscribers on the waitlist will enjoy early ticket access and be among the first to receive exclusive insights into the highly anticipated artist lineup, set to be revealed within the coming weeks.

For more updates on the 2023 Flytime Fest, follow @FlytimeFest on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn or visit flytimefest.com and subscribe to the Flytime Fest newsletter.

Past Flytime Fest Artists

Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Tems, Asake, Rema, Ayra Stare, Fireboy, Fela Kuti, Bobby Brown, Trey Songz, Ashanti, Ja Rule, Megan Thee Stallion, Mase, Boyz II Men, Bell Biv Devoe, Bobby Brown, Koffee, Ne-Yo, Femi Kuti, Kizz Daniel, D’banj, Wande Coal, Olamide, 2baba, Flavour, Tiwa Savage, Basket Mouth, P-Square, Mavin All-Stars, Ckay, Omah Lay, Falz, MI, Patoranking, Simi, Yemi Alade, Waje, Teni, Mayorkun, Oxlade, Ruger, Adekunle Gold, Ayra Starr, Blaqbonez, BNXN, Ladipoe, Lojay, Tion Wayne, Lancey Foux, Oxlade, Victony, Wurld, Skales, Runtown, Bovi, Omawumi, Korede Bello, Reekado Banks, Zlatan, Peruzzi, Joeboy, Naira Marley, Julius Agwu, Sound Sultan, Niniola, Small Doctor, 9ice, Iyanya, Nonso Amadi, Ycee, I Go Dye, Duncan Mighty, Cuppy, Seyi Shay, Chike, B Red, Tolani, Jeff Akoh, Oluwadamilola, Dj Neptune, Boyz Ii Men, Dj Consequence, Koker, Dj Obi, Dj Exclusive, Cobhams, Big Shaq & more.

About Flytime Fest

Established in 2004, we proudly stand as relentless curators of premium African entertainment experiences. As curators of Nigeria’s largest and longest-running concert rosters, Flytime Fest has hosted over 300 African artists on its stages. Our platforms have served as launch pads, propelling music, comedy, and immersive experiences from Nigeria onto the global stage.

There are few places nationally where tens of thousands of people from multiple generations unite to celebrate music and pop culture. This December, all roads lead to Flytime Fest.

#FeatureByFlytime Fest

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

