Date:January 1, 2019

Song Title: Friend or Foe

Artist: Eva Alordiah

Genre: Rap/Hip-Hop, Trap

Producer: Jesse Alordiah

Album: TBA

Video Director: Eva Alordiah and Ibukun Williams

Details/Takeaway: The rapper begins 2020 with a sizzling music video that could put her back into the conversation. The video features beautiful cameo appearances from some of Eva's female fans. At the root of the visuals if a 'girl-power' message.

