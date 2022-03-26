Euphoria is drawing Zendaya back to music and we are loving it

Zendaya dropped a self-titled album, Zendaya, in 2013. Although the entire album was not a whole commercial success, a track from her debut LP Replay reached number 40 on the United States Billboard Hot 100 chart. It has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry. This accomplishment indicated the potential for a successful music career if she chose to pursue it. Similar to this feat, was her electrifying performance in the 2017s Disney musical The Greatest Showman, where she did a rendition of Rewrite the Stars with High school musical star Zac Efron which peaked at No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2019, Zendaya performed a duet with Labrinth on the finale episode of season 1 All for us. But none of this has gone viral as her latest release Eliot's song with co-star Dominic Fike reached No. 3 on Spotify’s global debut charts. And has caused fans to clamour for more music from the actress-singer.