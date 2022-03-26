Zendaya dropped a self-titled album, Zendaya, in 2013. Although the entire album was not a whole commercial success, a track from her debut LP Replay reached number 40 on the United States Billboard Hot 100 chart. It has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry. This accomplishment indicated the potential for a successful music career if she chose to pursue it. Similar to this feat, was her electrifying performance in the 2017s Disney musical The Greatest Showman, where she did a rendition of Rewrite the Stars with High school musical star Zac Efron which peaked at No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2019, Zendaya performed a duet with Labrinth on the finale episode of season 1 All for us. But none of this has gone viral as her latest release Eliot's song with co-star Dominic Fike reached No. 3 on Spotify’s global debut charts. And has caused fans to clamour for more music from the actress-singer.
Euphoria is drawing Zendaya back to music and we are loving it
After many globally acclaimed films and television series have solidified Zendaya as a bonafide actress, Euphoria is drawing the Disney star to her music roots.
Zendaya is arguably one of the best actresses of the rising generation. At 24 she has multiple film awards which include Emmy she won for her performance as Rue Benette in the HBO original. She was the second black woman to achieve this following Viola Davis. It is highly expected Zendaya bags another for her incredible performance in the second season on Euphoria. Her diverse portrayal of characters in multiple films solidifies her as an actress with Hollywood at her feet, but her sparse and superb brief presence in music proves she is a star of both industries.
I'm Tired, which she co-wrote with the show's composer Labrinth, where she sings "Hey Lord, you know I've tried" in a melancholy tone in between piano chords has become a TikTok sensation. While most fans have mostly gotten a glimpse of her vocal and songwriting aptitude in musicals and special roles she stars in; For fans who grew up in the Disney era, it is heartwarming to witness a return to her music roots.
