The 'Fear No Man' rapper beat competition from Joey B, Medikal, M.anifest, Sarkodie Strongman, Amerado and Ko-Jo Cue to claim the award as 3 Music Awards' best rapper of the year 2020.

After years of pursuing her music career, the fame of the 'Enough Is Enough' rapper quadrupled in 2020 after she dropped songs like 'Rap Goddess', 'Argument Done', 'Force Dem to Play nonsense' and other songs to prove her lyrical dexterity.

Last year, the 'Mind Your Business' rapper was nominated in the Best Rapper category for the VGMAs but lost ot to Kwesi Arthur and that generated a debate online.

Regardless, Eno Barony's work has paid off as she emerged as the best rapper of the year at the 4th edition of 3 Music Awards which happened on the night of 27th March 2021 with Jay Foley and Naa Ashorkor as host.

See the tweets below for what fans have been saying about Eno Barony's win.