Eedris Abdulkareem drops new single 'Lords of Jaga Jaga'

Details/Takeaway: in view of what we are currently going through now in the 'Lords of Jaga Jaga' is vintage Eedris, oozing with the voices and sincere desires of millions of voiceless Nigerians whose only wish is a better, prosperous and more defined country to call their own.

"You know the Lords of Jaga Jaga in your area and state, just like I and every other person can identify these lords of darkness and reasons for our perpetual beggarly status in the comity of nations, and according to the multiple award winning artist, the time has come for us to do our with them."