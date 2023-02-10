Artist: Eedris Abdulkareem
Eedris Abdulkareem drops new single 'Lords of Jaga Jaga'
As the Nigerian electorates gets ready for Africa's most populous nation's general elections in about two weeks time, the legendary Nigerian Hip Hop star and social crusader, Eedris Abdulkareem has bowed to the incessant clamour from his numerous fans and ardent followers for a Jaga-Jaga promax single.
Recommended articles
Song Title: Lords of Jaga Jaga
Genre: Hip Hop
Date of Release: February 9th, 2023
Producer: Unknown
Song Art:
Length: -
Features: NONE
Label: Eedris Abdulkareem
Details/Takeaway: in view of what we are currently going through now in the 'Lords of Jaga Jaga' is vintage Eedris, oozing with the voices and sincere desires of millions of voiceless Nigerians whose only wish is a better, prosperous and more defined country to call their own.
Speaking on the single the rapper said:
"You know the Lords of Jaga Jaga in your area and state, just like I and every other person can identify these lords of darkness and reasons for our perpetual beggarly status in the comity of nations, and according to the multiple award winning artist, the time has come for us to do our with them."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng