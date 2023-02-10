ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Eedris Abdulkareem drops new single 'Lords of Jaga Jaga'

Adeayo Adebiyi

As the Nigerian electorates gets ready for Africa's most populous nation's general elections in about two weeks time, the legendary Nigerian Hip Hop star and social crusader, Eedris Abdulkareem has bowed to the incessant clamour from his numerous fans and ardent followers for a Jaga-Jaga promax single.

Eedris Abdulkareem - 'lords of jaga jaga'
Eedris Abdulkareem - 'lords of jaga jaga'

Artist: Eedris Abdulkareem

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Song Title: Lords of Jaga Jaga

Genre: Hip Hop

Date of Release: February 9th, 2023

Producer: Unknown

Song Art:

Eedris Abdulkareem - 'lords of jaga jaga'
Eedris Abdulkareem - 'lords of jaga jaga' Pulse Nigeria

Length: -

Features: NONE

Label: Eedris Abdulkareem

Details/Takeaway: in view of what we are currently going through now in the 'Lords of Jaga Jaga' is vintage Eedris, oozing with the voices and sincere desires of millions of voiceless Nigerians whose only wish is a better, prosperous and more defined country to call their own.

Speaking on the single the rapper said:

"You know the Lords of Jaga Jaga in your area and state, just like I and every other person can identify these lords of darkness and reasons for our perpetual beggarly status in the comity of nations, and according to the multiple award winning artist, the time has come for us to do our with them."

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Larry Gaaga & 2baba team up with Mi Casa for new single 'Bebe'

Larry Gaaga & 2baba team up with Mi Casa for new single 'Bebe'

'BBTitans': All love triangles, circles, and trapeziums in Big Brother's house

'BBTitans': All love triangles, circles, and trapeziums in Big Brother's house

'You belong to your sponsors' - Brymo slams Peter Okoye for belittling Seun Kuti

'You belong to your sponsors' - Brymo slams Peter Okoye for belittling Seun Kuti

Rapper Gucci Mane welcomes second child with wife

Rapper Gucci Mane welcomes second child with wife

Pheelz drops highly anticipated EP 'Pheelz Like Summer'

Pheelz drops highly anticipated EP 'Pheelz Like Summer'

Ayra Starr returns with new single 'Sability'

Ayra Starr returns with new single 'Sability'

Afroselecta-BBK & Laxy-BBK combine for new single 'Different P'

Afroselecta-BBK & Laxy-BBK combine for new single 'Different P'

'BBTitans': Housemates lose this week's wager task

'BBTitans': Housemates lose this week's wager task

SVN Entertainment takes centre stage with Pablo 'Freestyle'

SVN Entertainment takes centre stage with Pablo 'Freestyle'

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tems, Burna Boy

Tems wins, Burna Boy loses at 2023 Grammy Awards [See Full Winners List]

These women have Grammy affiliations

Is Tems really the first Nigerian woman to win a Grammy?

Tems, Burna Boy

Tems makes history with Grammy win, Burna Boy loses both nominations

Flavour, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Lagbaja, Simi

Top 10 male and female duets in the Nigerian music Industry since 2000