We should be grateful to Burna Boy for what he has done for Afrobeats - Eddy Remedy

Adeayo Adebiyi

During an interview with Daddy Fresh on Instagram Live, Eddy Remedy while addressing the recent claims made by former Remedies member Eedris Abdulkareem stated that Burna Boy deserved praise for what he has done for Afrobeats.

While appearing on the Honest Bunch Podcast, Eedris Abdulkareem blasted Burna Boy for saying no one in Nigeria paved the way for him.

Eedris who enjoyed huge commercial success in the 2000s didn't take kindly to Burna Boy's words as he insisted that he deserves credit for putting his career on the line in the fight for the respect of Nigerian artists.

The veteran rapper narrated how he put his career on the line when he fought 50 Cent over the American rapper's attempt to treat him as a lesser artist in Nigeria. Eedris stated that the incident helped Nigerian artists gain the respect of local and international brands and also paved the way for the success of the future generation including Burna Boy.

Eddy Remedy however disagreed with Eedris's claim as he stated that the rapper could not demand respect from the younger generation when he failed to accord the same respect to his peers.

During the 40-minute-long interview with Daddy Freeze, Eddy Remedy tagged Eedris as a liar and betrayal over his narration of the events that led to the creation, success, and split of The Remedies.

Eddy said that instead of berating Burna Boy for saying nobody paved the way for him, we should thank the Grammy winner for taking Afrobeats to greater heights.

Eddy also shared that he desperately wishes to feature Burna Boy on his comeback album.

