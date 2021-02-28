One of Nigeria's finest producers Dokta Frabz, is reportedly dead, although the circumstances surrounding his death are still unclear.

Dokta Frabz, who has worked with a slew of top Nigerian artists, including Wizkid, Omawumi, Davido and the late Dagrin, reportedly died in the United States of America, where he lived in recent years.

It was a fellow producer Samklef who the news. "One of Nigeria legendary producer just died. Sad day for me," he first tweeted on Saturday, February 27, 2021.

"Rip legend! Ayo ( dr Frabz) We spoke 2 weeks ago u asked how is Houston treating me ? I came to Maryland yesterday only for me to hear that u are no more today. What a sad day! A brother is gone! another producer is gone! RIP!" Samklef added.

Samklef's tweet sent Twitter Nigeria into a meltdown as several music industry personalities and many other Nigerians reacted to the shocking news.

"Checked on him on snap few weeks ago..RIP Dr Frabz! Good spirit ," Shizzi, another popular music producer, said on Twitter.

Several other Nigerian music personalities, including top industry fixer Bizzle Osikoya and popular artiste manager Godwin Tom also reacted to the news.

Pulse is yet to confirm the details around Dokta Frabz's death following whispers that he was shot.

Pianist

Dokta Frabz learnt how to play several instrument in church before he went one to become a successful music producer (Twitter/Dokta Frabz) Twitter

Real name Ayorinde Faboro, Dokta Frabz was born and raised in Lagos, where he started his music career.

He started from the Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral in Ikeja, where he played the keyboard, the drum, and other Sunday School instruments as a kid.

His music talent won him several secondary school awards as the school pianist and choir leader at Doregos Private Academy in the Ipaga suburb of Lagos.

Frabz had his tertiary education at Covenant University, where he studied International Relations.

While he was studying at Covenant University, he discovered the production software called Fruity Loops and then his journey to becoming one of Nigeria's best producers began.

He started off working for Don Jazzy and D'Banj's Mo' Hits Records where he had the chance to meet several artists.

He enjoyed mainstream success with his works with the late Dagrin on the song 'Thank God', 'Joy' off Wizkid's sophomore Ayo, four songs on Naeto C's sophomore Super C Season and his several hits with regular collaborator Omawumi.

In 2009, the producer and singer Omawumi had a public relationship that ended the following year.

He also produced hit songs like Chuddy K’s ‘Slow Slow’, Shank’s ‘Too late’ and Weird MC’s ‘Riranwo’ among others.

In 2014, he was the music director for the fourth season of Nigerian Idol.