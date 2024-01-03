Declan Rice said ODUMODU BLVCK's song inspired his career - Teezee

In a new interview, CEO of Native Records Teezee narrated how the release of Odumodu Blvck's single 'Declan Rice' coincided with the rise in Declan Rice's career who also admitted to the rapper that the song inspired his career.

According to Teezee in the interview with Blitzscalling Podcast, the success 'Declan Rice' coincided with the rise of the Arsenal and England football star who scored his first goal for the Three Lions the day the song was released.

It wouldn't take long for Declan Rice to lead West Ham to win their first trophy in 75 years when they won the UEFA Conference League. At the same period, the single was soaring to commercial success both locally and internationally.

The song was used by Arsenal to unveil the signing of Declan Rice who became England's most expensive signing while Odumodu Blvck became the hottest rapper in Nigeria.

The single would win the Best Rap Song at the 2023 Headies Award while Declan Rice would also reach a new height in his career.