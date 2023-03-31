Davido's 'Timeless' tops album charts in 17 countries hours after release

Just hours into the album release, 'Timeless' has already reached NO. 1 on the Apple Music album chart in 17 countries across the world.

The album is topping in Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Ghana, Senegal, Uganda, Niger, Malawi, Benin, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Qatar, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, and Zimbabwe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido is one of the biggest artists on the continent so it's unsurprising that his album already occupies the top spots just hours into its release.

The chart performance of 'Timeless' in Qatar doesn't come as a surprise as Davido performed at the FIFA 2022 World Cup hosted by the country.

The United Kingdom has continued to be a huge market for Afrobeats hence the album is expected to enjoy wide patronage there.