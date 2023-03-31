The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido's 'Timeless' tops album charts in 17 countries hours after release

Adeayo Adebiyi

Davido's new album 'Timeless' is dominating album charts in multiple countries just hours after its release.

Davido - 'Timeless'
Davido - 'Timeless'

Recommended articles

Just hours into the album release, 'Timeless' has already reached NO. 1 on the Apple Music album chart in 17 countries across the world.

The album is topping in Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Ghana, Senegal, Uganda, Niger, Malawi, Benin, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Qatar, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, and Zimbabwe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido is one of the biggest artists on the continent so it's unsurprising that his album already occupies the top spots just hours into its release.

The chart performance of 'Timeless' in Qatar doesn't come as a surprise as Davido performed at the FIFA 2022 World Cup hosted by the country.

The United Kingdom has continued to be a huge market for Afrobeats hence the album is expected to enjoy wide patronage there.

Fans will be eager to see how many countries the album will dominate in the coming days.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido confirms upcoming video for 'Feel' which costs ₦100 million

Davido confirms upcoming video for 'Feel' which costs ₦100 million

Shatta Wale returns with new commanding album 'MAALI'

Shatta Wale returns with new commanding album 'MAALI'

Basketmouth set to retire from professional comedy in 5 years

Basketmouth set to retire from professional comedy in 5 years

Davido's 'Timeless' becomes highest charting African project on US Apple Music Album Chart

Davido's 'Timeless' becomes highest charting African project on US Apple Music Album Chart

Davido's 'Timeless' tops album charts in 17 countries hours after release

Davido's 'Timeless' tops album charts in 17 countries hours after release

Yul Edochie urges Lagos police to investigate son's death

Yul Edochie urges Lagos police to investigate son's death

Jada Pollock criticised for promoting Wizkid album on eve of Davido's release

Jada Pollock criticised for promoting Wizkid album on eve of Davido's release

Street-pop maestro Oritsefemi returns with new single 'Gbefunmi'

Street-pop maestro Oritsefemi returns with new single 'Gbefunmi'

Stonebwoy drops new single 'Faraway' ahead of upcoming album

Stonebwoy drops new single 'Faraway' ahead of upcoming album

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mercy Chinwo

Mercy Chinwo threatens Obidiz with ₦2 billion lawsuit for using her name in a song

Morravey, Logos Olori

Davido signs 2 new artists to DMW

Davido

Davido drops tracklist for upcoming album 'Timeless'

A Timeless Night With Davido

Davido announces shows in Lagos, London, and New York for upcoming album 'Timeless'