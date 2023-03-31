The sports category has moved to a new website.
Davido finally drops highly anticipated album 'Timeless'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Davido has released his fourth album 'Timeless'.

Artist: Davido

Album Title: Timess

Date of Release: March 31, 2023

Producers: (Track 1, 12- Young Alpha), (Track 2, 4, 15 - Blaise Beat), (Track 3 - Rore), (Track 5, 8 - Magic Sticks), (Track 6 - Sparrq), (Track 7 - Jon P), (Track 9 - Shizzi), (Track 10 - Damie), (Track 11 - 1da Banton), (Track 13 - Rugged), (Track 14 - Rage), (Track 16 - Young Willis), (Track 17 - Caltonic SA, Tee Jay)

Davido - 'Timeless'
Davido - 'Timeless'

Length: 49 minute 18 seconds

Features: 10 - Asake, Dexta Daps, Skepta, Cavemen, Angelina Kidjo, Musa Keys, Logos Olori, Fave, Morravey, Focalistic

Label: DMW/Sony Music UK

Details/Takeaway: Davido returns with his fourth album 'Timeless' on which he seeks to showcase why he's Africa's foremost hitmaker, as well as his ability to put together a body of work that will stand the test of time.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

