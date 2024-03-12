ADVERTISEMENT
Davido's 'Fall' earns diamond certification in France

Adeayo Adebiyi

The hit single was released in 2017 as part of Davido's massive four-track hit run.

In new developments, Davido's 'Fall' has been declared diamond by French music certification body SNEP after exceeding over 50,000,000 streams in France.

The smash hit single released in 2017 was a follow-up to 'IF' which opened Davido's incredible run of hits which also included the release of 'FIA' and 'Like Dat'.

'Fall' enjoyed success in the United Kingdom where it became one of the first Afrobeats songs to be certified in the United States where it has now earned an RIAA Platinum plaque.

The smash hit produced by KDDO is one of the songs on Davido's sophomore album 'A Good Time' released in 2019. It has amassed over 280 million views on YouTube and it continues to be one of the top songs in his touring lineup, especially for its international popularity.

Davido's 'Fall' joins Oxlade's 'Kulosa', Burna Boy's 'Last Last', Ayra Starr's 'Rush', and Rema's 'Calm Down' as the Afrobeats songs to be certified diamond in France.

