ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido releases the music video for his hit single 'Away'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Davido offers a glimpse into the fast life of a superstar.

Davido shares the visuals for his hit single 'Away'
Davido shares the visuals for his hit single 'Away'

Recommended articles

The music video released on March 12, 2024, is an exciting portrayal of the fast life of a superstar. Accompanied by his entourage, Davido shares moments around the world as he hops from the jet to the yacht. The music video captures Davido and his crew celebrating their wins after the success of his record-breaking album and sold-out concerts.

'Away' is the third song off the 'Timeless' album to get a music video after 'Unavailable' feat Musa Keys and 'Feel' which received a 100 million naira video shot by the ace video director TG Omori.

The Grammy-nominated Davido recently announced that his fifth album was ready while playing host to American Twitch sensation Kai Cenat who is visiting Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Away' is Davido's first release in 2024 after making appearances on Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' and Logos Olori's 'Easy For Me'.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rita Dominic opens up on how she handled 'snide comments' for being unmarried

Rita Dominic opens up on how she handled 'snide comments' for being unmarried

Meta, Pulse NG unveil ‘Creators of Tomorrow’ campaign in Nigeria

Meta, Pulse NG unveil ‘Creators of Tomorrow’ campaign in Nigeria

Rita Dominic once worked as a caregiver in the UK

Rita Dominic once worked as a caregiver in the UK

Davido releases the music video for his hit single 'Away'

Davido releases the music video for his hit single 'Away'

Andrew Tate and brother Tristan arrested in Romania on ‘sexual aggression’ charges

Andrew Tate and brother Tristan arrested in Romania on ‘sexual aggression’ charges

Beyoncé's latest album is called 'Act II: Cowboy Carter' – see all the details

Beyoncé's latest album is called 'Act II: Cowboy Carter' – see all the details

Ice Spice blasts critics of her black sheer lace Oscars after-party dress

Ice Spice blasts critics of her black sheer lace Oscars after-party dress

Here's all you need to know about the 10th AMVCA including head judge, key dates

Here's all you need to know about the 10th AMVCA including head judge, key dates

Davido, Lojay, Tems win 2024 NAACP Image Awards

Davido, Lojay, Tems win 2024 NAACP Image Awards

Pulse Sports

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Portable

7 reasons why Portable thrives despite his uncertain brand

Asa, Chidinma, Simi

10 Nigerian songs that celebrate mothers

Odumodublvck & Shallipopi embarks on historic joint US tour

Odumodublvck & Shallipopi to embark on a historic joint tour

Lemon Adisa crafts an exciting neo-fuji project with 'YEEBO'

Lemon Adisa crafts an exciting neo-fuji project with 'YEEBO'