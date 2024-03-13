Davido releases the music video for his hit single 'Away'

The music video released on March 12, 2024, is an exciting portrayal of the fast life of a superstar. Accompanied by his entourage, Davido shares moments around the world as he hops from the jet to the yacht. The music video captures Davido and his crew celebrating their wins after the success of his record-breaking album and sold-out concerts.

'Away' is the third song off the 'Timeless' album to get a music video after 'Unavailable' feat Musa Keys and 'Feel' which received a 100 million naira video shot by the ace video director TG Omori.

The Grammy-nominated Davido recently announced that his fifth album was ready while playing host to American Twitch sensation Kai Cenat who is visiting Nigeria.

