ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido, Asake, Kizz Daniel, Roddy Rich, Lil Durk to headline Flytime Fest 2023

Adeayo Adebiyi

Flytime has announced a star-studded lineup for the 2023 Flytime Fest.

Davido, Asake, Kizz Daniel, Roddy Rich, Lil Durk to headline Flytime Fest 2023
Davido, Asake, Kizz Daniel, Roddy Rich, Lil Durk to headline Flytime Fest 2023

Recommended articles

Ahead of their annual highly anticipated Flytime Fest 2023, Flytime has announced a star-studded lineup for the December 2023 edition. The lineup includes celebrated superstars from Nigeria and abroad.

The 4-day event scheduled for 21 to 25 December at the Eko Convention Centre is set to be one of the major highlights of Detty December.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rhythm Unplugged, renowned for introducing emerging Nigerian talent to the world stage, will once again showcase Nigeria's unique sounds, and sights. and popular culture. The 2023 edition features a star-studded lineup including Lil Durk, Roddy Rich, Ajebo Hustlers, BNXN, Brazy, Fave, Fireboy, Iyanya, Mayorkun, Spyro, Wurld, and more to be announced.

Kizz Daniel, the acclaimed maestro responsible for chart-top-pers like 'Buga' and 'Odo (Cough).' graces the stage, promising an unforgettable night of ceaseless excitement.

Afrobeats luminary, Davido, will bring his captivating persona that has won the hearts of audiences worldwide. His electrifying presence will illuminate our stages this December. Listeners can expect breathtaking performances from his endless catalogue of hit songs including freshly minted hits off his record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Concluding the event, Asake returns to the Flytime Fest stage for an ultimate experience. A night of pure enchantment, Asake never fails to deliver a vibrant star-filled performance. After releasing his successful sophomore album 'Work of Art', Asake will be aiming to replicate the same brilliance he offered listeners at his 2022 concert.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido, Asake, Kizz Daniel, Roddy Rich, Lil Durk to headline Flytime Fest 2023

Davido, Asake, Kizz Daniel, Roddy Rich, Lil Durk to headline Flytime Fest 2023

Face your father of nations — BBNaija's Phyna responds to Davido's fans

Face your father of nations — BBNaija's Phyna responds to Davido's fans

Ladipoe reflects on personal journey with new single 'Shut It Down'

Ladipoe reflects on personal journey with new single 'Shut It Down'

Mr Ibu risks losing his leg, asks Nigerians to help settle medical bills

Mr Ibu risks losing his leg, asks Nigerians to help settle medical bills

Shallipopi announces his label Plutomania Records, unveils 2 new artists

Shallipopi announces his label Plutomania Records, unveils 2 new artists

Biodun Stephen's 'Big Love' will start streaming on Prime Video this October

Biodun Stephen's 'Big Love' will start streaming on Prime Video this October

'BBNaija' winner Phyna trends after Davido says he does not know who she is

'BBNaija' winner Phyna trends after Davido says he does not know who she is

Dapper Music: The pipeline between the Street and the global stage

Dapper Music: The pipeline between the Street and the global stage

Britney Spears had an abortion for Justin Timberlake when they were both 19

Britney Spears had an abortion for Justin Timberlake when they were both 19

Pulse Sports

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tiwa Savage postpones London concert due to medical reasons

Tiwa Savage postpones London concert due to medical reasons

A List of Nigerian Albums released in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

Here are ten Afrobeats street songs listeners will never forget

Here are 10 unforgettable Street hit songs [Afrobeats Throwback]

Lil Durk announces 'All My Life' remix featuring Burna Boy

Lil Durk announces 'All My Life' remix featuring Burna Boy