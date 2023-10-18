Davido, Asake, Kizz Daniel, Roddy Rich, Lil Durk to headline Flytime Fest 2023

Ahead of their annual highly anticipated Flytime Fest 2023, Flytime has announced a star-studded lineup for the December 2023 edition. The lineup includes celebrated superstars from Nigeria and abroad.

The 4-day event scheduled for 21 to 25 December at the Eko Convention Centre is set to be one of the major highlights of Detty December.

December 21, 2032 - Rhythm Unplugged

Rhythm Unplugged, renowned for introducing emerging Nigerian talent to the world stage, will once again showcase Nigeria's unique sounds, and sights. and popular culture. The 2023 edition features a star-studded lineup including Lil Durk, Roddy Rich, Ajebo Hustlers, BNXN, Brazy, Fave, Fireboy, Iyanya, Mayorkun, Spyro, Wurld, and more to be announced.

DECEMBER 23, 2023 - Headlining Artist, Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel, the acclaimed maestro responsible for chart-top-pers like 'Buga' and 'Odo (Cough).' graces the stage, promising an unforgettable night of ceaseless excitement.

DEC 24, 2023 - Headlining Artist, Davido

Afrobeats luminary, Davido, will bring his captivating persona that has won the hearts of audiences worldwide. His electrifying presence will illuminate our stages this December. Listeners can expect breathtaking performances from his endless catalogue of hit songs including freshly minted hits off his record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless'.

DEC 25, 2023 - Headlining Artist, Asake