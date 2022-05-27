Davido considers name change for his next album

"I don't think we're using that name anymore [‘'We Rise By Lifting Others’], but it's almost done. We're just in the final stages with mixing and mastering." Davido says.

Speaking about the reason for the album change, OO1 was he is also called revealed that the decision wasn't at all artistical motivated. "Really not a big reason for the name change, we just wanted to keep that more for our foundation, and it's something that will always stick with us. So the new name will be announced soon." He tells The Dotty Show.

Recently, "We rise by lifting others" has been a recurring theme regarding everything relating to Davido. The theme was even the tag of Davido's 02 comebacks on Saturday 5th, March 2022.

Little wonder Davido flirted with the idea of calling his next album "We Rise By Lifting Others". While Davido might have claimed the change in direction regarding the album name isn't artistically motivated, observers might think otherwise.

With the release of 'Stand Strong' which is the first single off the upcoming album, Davido has hinted at a change in artistic direction and the employment of a global attracting sound.

For an album whose first track might have suggested that Davido might have his eyes on the Grammys, tagging it something as ordinary as "We Rise By Lifting Others" makes it devoid of the artistic excellence Davido seems to be after.